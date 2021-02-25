PUBG Mobile New State: Is it available for pre-registration in India?

Earlier this week, some reports suggested that an announcement of a new PUBG Mobile game by Krafton Inc. was on the cards. This turned out to be true, and the South Korean company has released the trailer for PUBG: New State.

Alongside that, the game was also listed on the Google Play Store for pre-registration, while the pre-order for the Apple App Store will be opening soon.

The social media post about the announcement read:

“Coming in 2021, PUBG: NEW STATE features the most realistic battle royale experience you will find on mobile. Players will be able to drop in and explore a new map that expands the lore, experience graphics that push the limits of mobile gaming, master the best and most dynamic gunplay on the market, and enjoy next-generation survival features that evolve the battlegrounds.”

Many Indian users have been wondering if they would be able to pre-register themselves for the upcoming battle royale title. This article takes a look at the same.

Also read: Krafton's latest PUBG New State game for mobile: Pre-order trailer, link, and features revealed

Is PUBG Mobile New State available for pre-registration in India?

With the pre-registrations already underway, the PUBG Mobile fans across the globe seem to be super excited to get their hands on the upcoming game.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the pre-registrations aren’t available for Indian users. When they visit the game’s page on the Google Play Store, they will receive an error stating as shown in the picture below:

Pre-registeration of PUBG: New State unavailable in India

"This item is not available in your country."

Features of PUBG: New State

Here are the features of PUBG: New State:

Ultra-Realistic Graphics that push the limits of mobile gaming

Realistic and Dynamic Gunplay

Next Generation Survival

Expanding the PUBG Universe

(Source: Google Play Store)

The players can follow their official social media handles and websites:

Advertisement

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

YouTube: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Website: Click here

Also read: PUBG Mobile creator Krafton appoints new Regional Head (Corporate Development) for India and MENA