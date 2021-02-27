PUBG New State (Mobile) by Krafton: Everything we know about its gameplay so far

To the delight of battle royale fans across the world, Krafton Inc recently announced a new game called PUBG: New State.
A trailer was also released, and the pre-registration for the game is underway on Google Play Store. Pre-orders for the title on the Apple App Store will begin soon. Players will receive an exclusive vehicle skin for pre-ordering the game.
Players are immensely excited for the release of PUBG: New State as it will provide next-generation mobile graphics.
PUBG New State (Mobile) by Krafton: Gameplay
Here are some of the gameplay features of PUBG New State (Mobile):
#1 8x8 KM Maps and 100 players
The upcoming PUBG: New State will feature 8x8 km maps, like Miramar and Erangel in the PUBG Mobile global version. The game will see 100 players parachuting on an island to face off against each other. The last team/man standing will be declared the winner of a match.
#2 Variety of tools and features
As suggested by earlier reports, PUBG: New State will be set in 2051. The title will also have different futuristic items such as drones and more.
Weapons and customizations
The Google Play description of PUBG Mobile: New State describes the gunplay as follows:
“Enjoy realistic gunplay optimized for mobile gaming.”
The game also allows players to make their own weapon customizations.
Vehicles
Regarding vehicles, the Google Play description of the game states:
“Explore massive 8x8 km open worlds with a variety of vehicles.”
As seen in the trailer of PUBG: New State, players will have a variety of vehicles to navigate through the massive maps.
It will be interesting to see what else the game brings to the table upon its release.
Players can check out the official website and the social media handles of PUBG: New State for any news or updates regarding the game. The links for them are given below:
Website: Click here
Instagram: Click here
Twitter: Click here
YouTube: Click here
Facebook: Click here
