PUBG New State (Mobile) by Krafton: Everything we know about its gameplay so far

To the delight of battle royale fans across the world, Krafton Inc recently announced a new game called PUBG: New State.

A trailer was also released, and the pre-registration for the game is underway on Google Play Store. Pre-orders for the title on the Apple App Store will begin soon. Players will receive an exclusive vehicle skin for pre-ordering the game.

Players are immensely excited for the release of PUBG: New State as it will provide next-generation mobile graphics.

Thank you all for the amazing reception and interest for PUBG: NEW STATE.



We will be slowly revealing more information on our social media channel in the near future, so make sure to follow them for the latest news and updates!



Don't forget to pre-register as well! ;) — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) February 26, 2021

Also Read: PUBG Mobile New State battle royale: Official website, pre-order reward, link, social media handles and more

PUBG New State (Mobile) by Krafton: Gameplay

Advertisement

Here are some of the gameplay features of PUBG New State (Mobile):

#1 8x8 KM Maps and 100 players

(Image via Google Play Store)

The upcoming PUBG: New State will feature 8x8 km maps, like Miramar and Erangel in the PUBG Mobile global version. The game will see 100 players parachuting on an island to face off against each other. The last team/man standing will be declared the winner of a match.

#2 Variety of tools and features

(Image via newstate.pubg.com)

As suggested by earlier reports, PUBG: New State will be set in 2051. The title will also have different futuristic items such as drones and more.

Weapons and customizations

Advertisement

(Image via Google Play Store)

The Google Play description of PUBG Mobile: New State describes the gunplay as follows:

“Enjoy realistic gunplay optimized for mobile gaming.”

The game also allows players to make their own weapon customizations.

Vehicles

Image via Google Play Store

Regarding vehicles, the Google Play description of the game states:

“Explore massive 8x8 km open worlds with a variety of vehicles.”

As seen in the trailer of PUBG: New State, players will have a variety of vehicles to navigate through the massive maps.

It will be interesting to see what else the game brings to the table upon its release.

Players can check out the official website and the social media handles of PUBG: New State for any news or updates regarding the game. The links for them are given below:

Website: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

YouTube: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Also Read: PUBG Mobile New State: Is it available for pre-registration in India?