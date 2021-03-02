PUBG New State (Mobile): How to pre-register on Play Store, gameplay details, announced features, and more

Battle royale fans across the world were over the moon when Krafton Inc recently announced PUBG New State. The game is the newest addition to the PUBG franchise and is developed by PUBG Studio. It will be available for both Android and iOS devices.

The pre-registration for PUBG New State has already begun on Google Play Store, and a trailer has also been released.

How to pre-register for PUBG New State

Note: Android pre-registration does not include China, India, or Vietnam. Players from these countries will face an error stating, "This item is not available in your country."

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-register for PUBG New State:

Step 1: Players must first visit PUBG New State's page on Google Play Store. They can use the link given below:

PUBG New State on Google Play Store: Click here

Tap on the "Pre-register" button

Step 2: Next, they should tap on the 'Pre-Register' button.

Click on the 'OK' button

Step 3: A pop-up will appear, prompting players to confirm their registration. If they want to install the game once it is available, they can press the 'Install when available' option.

Players will receive an additional perk in the form of the Limited Vehicle Skin (Permanent) to pre-register.

Announced features and gameplay details

(Image via Google Play Store)

Here are some of the announced features and gameplay features of PUBG New State:

Map and futuristic backdrop

According to the Google Play description, PUBG New State will feature an 8x8 KM open map.

The game is set in 2051, and the new battleground is called Troi. Needless to say, it will likely feature futuristic tools and items.

Here is a brief description of the in-game weapons on the official website of PUBG New State:

"Utilize a variety of weapons in order to swing the battle in your favor for a more immersive battle royale experience."

Next Generation Survival

PUBG New State will see 100 players landing on an island, and the last surviving team/player will be declared the winner. It will also offer a variety of vehicles, some of which were seen in the trailer.

As per the official press release, it will also feature numerous tools, including drones, combat rolls, futuristic ballistic shields and more.

Ultra-Realistic Graphics and Weapons

PUBG New State utilizes Global Illumination technology to offer realistic graphics and ensure that players have an immersive experience. The official press release stated:

"With next-generation mobile graphics, PUBG: NEW STATE delivers the full battle royale experience straight into players' hands."

There will also be a weapon customization feature that will enable players to make various weapons by obtaining customization kits.

For the latest information, players can follow the official handles and website of PUBG New State.

Pre-register on Google Play today to get the latest on PUBG: NEW STATE and be among the first to know about our future plans.



Don’t worry iOS users, we see you 👀, pre-registration is coming at a later date!



