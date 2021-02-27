Create
3 countries where PUBG New State (Mobile) pre-registrations have not started yet

PUBG: New State was announced by Krafton Inc a few days ago (Image via Google Play Store)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 24 min ago
News
A few days back, Krafton Inc announced a new game in the PUBG franchise called PUBG: New State. The title will be set in the year 2051 and will have futuristic features.

The description of PUBG: New State on Google Play Store reads:

“Drop into PUBG: NEW STATE, the newest title by PUBG Studio, the creators of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS. Using diverse weapons and tactics, 100 survivors will face off until only one player or team remains standing. With an ever-shrinking Blue Zone, players must find weapons, vehicles, and consumables to gain the upper hand. “

The official trailer for PUBG: New State was also released, and the pre-registration for the game has commenced on Google Play Store.

3 countries where PUBG New State (Mobile) pre-registrations have not started yet

As previously mentioned, the pre-registration for PUBG: New State has begun on Google Play Store. However, there are certain countries where players cannot pre-register for the game.

According to the official press release, the Android pre-registration for the game isn’t available for users in the following countries:

#1 India

#2 China

#3 Vietnam

Features of PUBG New State

The following features have been revealed on PUBG: New State's Google Play Store page:

  • Ultra-Realistic Graphics that push the limits of mobile gaming
  • Realistic and Dynamic Gunplay
  • Next Generation Survival
  • Expanding the PUBG Universe

How to pre-register for PUBG New State

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-register for PUBG New State:

Step 1: Players should first open the pre-registration page of PUBG: New State on Google Play Store. The link for the page is given below:

PUBG: New State on Google Play Store - Click here

Step 2: Players then have to next tap on the green “Pre-register” button.

Tap on the "Pre-register" button
Step 3: A dialog box will pop-up, prompting them to confirm the registration.

Click on the
Click on the 'OK' button

Step 4: Next, players must press the “OK” button. If they want to install the game when it becomes available, they can click on the “Install when available” option.

Published 27 Feb 2021, 10:02 IST
PUBG PUBG: New State
