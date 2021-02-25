Krafton updates PUBG Mobile privacy policy for New State, shares information on data collection.

Today, Krafton Inc made the official announcement about a new game in the PUBG franchise called PUBG: New State. The title will be based on the year 2051 and will be featuring futuristic items, including drones.

Previously, numerous reports indicated that a South Korean gaming company would announce a new title. With the unveiling of New State, the reports and leaks have proven to be accurate.

The pre-registration for PUBG: New State has begun on the Play Store. Moreover, Krafton updated PUBG Mobile's privacy policy for New State and shared information on their data collection policy and more.

The Privacy Policy of PUBG: New State would be effective from 25 February 2021. Krafton has disclosed the specifics of the information that they are collecting:

Information collected directly from you:

(Image via pubg.com)

Information collected automatically:

(Image via pubg.com)

Information collected from third-parties:

(Image via pubg.com)

The privacy policy of New State reads:

KRAFTON, Inc. and/or its affiliates (“KRAFTON”, “we”, “Company” or “us”) keep and process information about you (“you”, “user”, or “player”). We comply with all applicable laws related to personal information and strive to protect the rights of individual players by adopting this Privacy Policy in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. This Privacy Policy describes how we collect and use personal information about you during and after your relationship with us.

Apart from this, the publisher has further provided details regarding their use of user information.

(Image via pubg.com)

Gamers can click here to read the detailed privacy policy here.

How to pre-register for PUBG: New State

Step 1: Open the pre-registration page of PUBG: New State on the Play Store. Click here to visit the page.

Click on the "Pre-register" button.

Step 2: Click on the green “Pre-register" button. A dialogue box will appear, asking the players to confirm their registration.

Tap on the 'OK' button

Step 3: Tap on the "OK" button. In case they desire to install the game when it is available, they can press the "Install when available" option.

Pre-register on Google Play today to get the latest on PUBG: NEW STATE and be among the first to know about our future plans.



Don’t worry iOS users, we see you 👀, pre-registration is coming at a later date!



More info: https://t.co/4WULBslha2 pic.twitter.com/c4HictHCpF — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) February 25, 2021

