PUBG New State vs PUBG Mobile: 3 major similarities between the games

Games like PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile, and Free Fire have helped the battle royale genre expanded immensely on the mobile segment recently. These titles have also managed to accumulate enormous audiences.

PUBG Mobile is among the most prevalent games of this genre. According to the data released by Esports Charts, it was the most popular mobile esports game of 2020. And in previous weeks, there had been leaks and reports regarding a sequel to PUBG Mobile.

With the unveiling of PUBG: New State, the reports have turned out to be accurate. Yesterday, Krafton Inc announced a new title in the PUBG franchise and released a trailer.

The pre-registration for PUBG: New State has commenced, and users can click here to read more about it.

Welcome to the official Twitter for PUBG: NEW STATE, the latest title by KRAFTON, Inc. and PUBG Studio, the creators of the original battle royale, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS.



Make sure to follow us for the latest news! pic.twitter.com/yjUu6t1wkv — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) February 25, 2021

This article looks at the three main similarities between PUBG: New State and PUBG Mobile.

PUBG New State vs PUBG Mobile: 3 significant similarities

#1 - Battle royale mode

Image via Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile offers numerous game modes but is known for its classic battle royale mode. It features 100 players diving onto an island and fighting each other till the last gamer/team survives.

The description of PUBG: New State on the Google Play Store reads as:

“Using diverse weapons and tactics, 100 survivors will face off until only one player or team remains standing.”

Hence, in PUBG: New State, users have to fight their way through 99 others in the BR mode to emerge as the ‘Lone Survivor.’

#2 - Blue Zone

Image via Disha Gamez Zone / YouTube

In PUBG Mobile, the radius of the playing field gradually decreases. All players have to rotate inside the white circle, and those outside it will receive damage.

The same is likely to be the case with PUBG: New State. Here's a look at the Play Store has to say:

“With an ever-shrinking Blue Zone, players must find weapons, vehicles, and consumables to gain the upper hand.”

#3 - Wide variety of weapons

Image via Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile is known for its extensive collection of weapons, divided into various categories such as SMGs, ARs, Shotguns, and more.

As PUBG: New State is set in 2051, it is expected to have a wide assortment of futuristic weapons that players can use to fend off foes.

The description of the game reads:

“Utilize a variety of weapons to swing the battle in your favor for a more immersive battle royale experience.”

