PUBG New State vs Battlegrounds Mobile India: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?

PUBG New State and Battlegrounds Mobile India are two recent additions to the PUBG Mobile family.

Krafton Inc. announced PUBG New State in February 2021 and Battlegrounds Mobile India in May 2021. Ever since the titles were announced, players have made rough comparisons between the two titles based on their gameplay, graphics, and other aspects.

Krafton Inc. recently revealed the system requirements for Battlegrounds Mobile India. And this has sparked a fresh debate among PUBG Mobile fans as to which battle royale title is best for low-end Android devices.

This article will reveal the details regarding the system requirements of the two and will try to reach a conclusion on which is better for low-end Android devices.

Comparing PUBG New State with Battlegrounds Mobile India on low-end Android devices

PUBG Mobile's compatibility with low-end Android devices is one of the major reasons behind its global success.

Krafton Inc. recently revealed the system requirements for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game requires 2GB of RAM along with Android 5.1.1 or higher to run seamlessly.

System requirements for Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

It is expected that players should have around 1.5-2 GB of free space on their devices to download and install the game. This is an estimated figure, and the actual figures will be revealed once the game is officially released.

The system requirements for Battlegrounds Mobile India have been kept low by the developers. Krafton Inc. has developed the game in such a way that it will appeal to a wider audience in the Indian gaming community.

The system requirements for PUBG New State Mobile have not been officially revealed yet. However, it has been revealed that the developers are bringing a significant change in terms of gaming graphics.

The once peaceful city of "Troi" is no more.

Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.

Krafton Inc. wants to change the concept of battle royale and therefore has developed PUBG New State in a futuristic outlook.

Here's what the developers have revealed about PUBG New State Mobile:

"Ultra-realistic graphics that exceeds the limits of mobile gaming with the 'global illumination' technology, PUBG: NEW STATE surpasses what was previously possible in mobile gaming graphics."

The description points out that PUBG New State will be offering players the battle royale genre in a new avatar. It is evident that the system requirements to run this game will be significantly higher than Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The developers also had to restrict the Alpha test region to the United States. Krafton Inc. stated that the U.S. region has adequate network capabilities to run the game seamlessly.

High-end graphical requirements prove that PUBG New State Mobile will be difficult to run on low-end Android devices. Hence, Battlegrounds Mobile India is better for users with low-end Android devices.

