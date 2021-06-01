PUBG New State (Mobile) pre-registration, alpha test official dates, developer response, and more details

PUBG New State Mobile is one of the most recent additions to the PUBG family. The developers announced the title back in February, and since then, gamers have taken an active interest in the game and have closely monitored the official announcements.

Krafton Inc. is bringing immense changes to the title in terms of gameplay. PUBG New State Mobile is set in the year 2051. Therefore, gamers can experience a lot of futuristic concepts in terms of weapons and vehicles.

PUBG New State Mobile will also feature enhanced gameplay and new aspects to the in-game graphics, along with the futuristic concept.

Here’s what Krafton Inc. had to say:

“Ultra-realistic graphics that exceed the limits of mobile gaming with the “global illumination” technology, PUBG: NEW STATE surpasses what was previously possible in mobile gaming graphics.”

The new concepts in terms of gameplay and graphics have interested gamers, and they are eager to know about the pre-registration drive and the alpha tests.

This article reveals these details and also gives out the developer’s message regarding the release date of PUBG New State Mobile.

PUBG New State Mobile: Alpha test dates revealed by the developers

Pre-registration for PUBG New State began in February, following the official announcement. The developers received a positive response from fans, as it was reported that over 10 million pre-registrations were done within a few weeks.

The developers announced that gamers who pre-register for the game would receive a Limited Vehicle Skin as an in-game reward. Users can claim this reward after PUBG New State Mobile is officially released.

Krafton also announced that a region-specific alpha test would be conducted during Q2 of 2021.

We’re hard at work developing the game, but we hear you! Outside of 2021, we don’t have more details around a release date, but we’re happy to announce that we will host alpha tests for #PUBGNEWSTATE during Q2 2021 in a LIMITED number of regions. Stay tuned for more info. — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 9, 2021

Recently, it was revealed that the alpha test for PUBG New State Mobile will commence soon and is restricted to the United States region due to its network capabilities.

Ever since the official announcement came out, gamers have been eager to know about the official release date of PUBG New State Mobile.

The developers have received numerous queries regarding the specific release date. Krafton took to its social media sites to address the issue.

Fans can expect the game to be officially launched in the second half of 2021:

“As announced previously, we are planning to launch PUBG: NEW STATE in the second half of 2021. We are working hard to provide the classic battle royale experience in addition to next-generation gameplay, rich content, and graphics that exceed the limits of mobile gaming. We hope you are excited for the official launch of PUBG: NEW STATE! Beyond Battle Royale.”

The inclusion of futuristic concepts and enhanced gaming graphics have hyped-up gamers and PUBG Mobile fans patiently wait for the game’s release.

The developers have not revealed the specific release dates for PUBG New State Mobile. Therefore, players are advised to keep an eye on the devs’ websites and social media sites for official announcements.