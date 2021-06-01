PUBG Mobile Lite vs Battlegrounds Mobile India: Which game is better for low-end Android devices in June 2021?

Krafton Inc. has recently released the system requirements for Battlegrounds Mobile India. This has sparked a fresh debate among gamers regarding which battle royale game is better for low-end Android devices.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the most recent addition to the PUBG Mobile family. Krafton Inc. has developed the game exclusively for the Indian gaming community.

Ever since the title was announced, gamers have drawn up comparisons with other battle royale segments. Recently, many PUBG Mobile fans have wondered how Battlegrounds Mobile India fares against PUBG Mobile Lite in terms of performance on low-end Android devices.

This article will briefly discuss this issue and try to reach a conclusion.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Comparison with PUBG Mobile Lite

One of the reasons behind the global success of PUBG Mobile was that it was compatible with low-end budget smartphones. Gamers from various sections of society could be a part of the PUBG Mobile community.

Krafton Inc. recently revealed the minimum system requirements for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Gamers will require a smartphone with 2 GB of RAM to run the game. It was also revealed that the smartphone should have Android 5.1.1 or higher.

System requirements of Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The game is yet to be released. It is difficult to state the free space required for Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, it is anticipated that the upcoming title will require around 1.5-2 GB of free space.

PUBG Mobile Lite was developed to offer the PUBG Mobile experience on low-end Android devices.

Gamers need to have a minimum of 600 MB of free space to download and install the game. PUBG Mobile Lite is compatible with devices that run on Android 4.0.3 and higher.

Gamers only need to have 1 GB of RAM to run this game on their device.

It is evident that both PUBG Mobile Lite and Battlegrounds Mobile India have almost similar system requirements. Both games have been developed to cater to a broader audience.

PUBG Mobile Lite has been immensely successful and received hefty praise from gamers and critics. It runs seamlessly across most budget smartphones.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is yet to be released, which is why it remains to be seen how it will perform on low-end Android devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite's system requirements are lower than Battlegrounds Mobile India. It is expected that PUBG Mobile Lite will be performing better on low-end devices as compared to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The conclusion is based upon a rough estimate, and a final verdict can only be drawn when Battlegrounds Mobile India is officially released.