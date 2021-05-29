Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile Lite: System requirements of the two games compared

Krafton's most recent PUBG Mobile alternative, Battlegrounds Mobile India, will be released soon in the country.

The game is developed exclusively for Indian gamers and will be available for download only in India.

Ever since the announcement, gamers have been comparing the upcoming title with various battle royale titles in the gaming community.

PUBG Mobile fans have recently started drawing comparisons between Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile Lite regarding system requirements. This article will reveal the details of the same.

System requirements of Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile reached a wider audience due to the low-end system requirements that its variant, PUBG Mobile Lite, offered. The latter already carries the legacy by providing a system specification for most budget smartphones.

Gamers need to have 600 MB of free space on their devices. PUBG Mobile Lite also requires a mere 1 GB of RAM to run and is compatible with Android devices running on versions 4.0.3 or higher.

Krafton Inc. has already assured gamers that the system requirements for Battlegrounds Mobile India have also been kept low to appeal to a broader audience.

Since the game is yet to be released, there has been no confirmation concerning the device space required. However, the developers have revealed that gamers will be required to have 2 GB of RAM on their devices.

To run Battlegrounds Mobile India, phones need to have Android versions 5.1.1 or higher.

System requirements for Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Low-end system specifications for Battlegrounds Mobile India are essential for the Indian gaming community as most users possess budget smartphones.

Krafton has generated hefty revenue with PUBG Mobile and will aim to repeat that success with Battlegrounds Mobile India. Low system requirements are pivotal in pulling the crowd towards the game.

PUBG Mobile Lite and Battlegrounds Mobile India have the same target audience. However, the latter has a higher system requirement in comparison.

The developers are yet to officially reveal the dates of the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, several PUBG Mobile influencers have seemingly leaked the release date via social media.

The hype around BGMI has grown exponentially since the news broke on May 6th. Gamers have a lot of expectations from the game, and it is to be seen whether Battlegrounds Mobile India lives up to the expectations or not.