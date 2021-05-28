Krafton yet to announce Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) release date on official support section

Krafton declared the return of PUBG Mobile to India on May 6th by announcing a region-specific version named Battlegrounds Mobile India. The pre-registrations have already begun on the Google Play Store and have received a very positive response.

A trailer was also released on the game's YouTube channel, and it featured Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan alongside Arshad Warsi. Meanwhile, several artworks have also been posted on the social media handles of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Still, questions regarding its release have remained unanswered.

Also read: MortaL, 8bit Goldy, and the PUBG Mobile community react to the recent Battlegrounds Mobile India controversy

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton yet to disclose release date in official support section

Krafton has answered numerous questions about the game in the support section of Battlegrounds Mobile India. One of them was: regarding the game release:

Krafton's response to the query

The following was stated on the website:

"We are still in the process of finalizing the launch date, we will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!"

The release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India is yet to be finalized by the South Korean organization. Therefore, all that users can now do is stay tuned for any official announcement from the developers.

Apart from this, the website talks about the iOS version and pre-registration rewards in the other answers. Players can click here to head to the support section and read them.

Also read: Two more PUBG Mobile YouTubers called out for racial remarks towards MLA as Battlegrounds Mobile India release draws closer, Bollywood celebrities react as well

Meanwhile, many prominent PUBG Mobile content creators and influencers have provided the fanbase with numerous hints regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's release:

MortaL

12345

Date hai isme kisi cheez ki. 😉 — MortaL (@Mortal04907880) May 26, 2021

In this tweet, MortaL provided a set of 5 numbers and stated that this had a date of something hidden. Fans have since come up with their answers and replied to the PUBG Mobile pro with their opinions:

12 june BGMI launch 😉 — Atharva Gidde (@CRICKETTIMES4) May 26, 2021

15june — Hrithik Saha (@Hrithik41779310) May 26, 2021

23 June BGMI — Hashir Khan (@HashirKhan1208) May 26, 2021

Ghatak

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

On the other hand, the PUBG Mobile veteran Ghatak hinted that Battlegrounds Mobile India could be made available in the 3rd week of June. In one of his earlier tweets, he had promised to provide a hint if it reached a certain number of likes.

Maxtern

1000100111001101011000101 Enjoy — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

Recently, Maxtern shared a Binary number that converted to 18062021 (June 18th, 2021), as shown in the given picture:

Conversion of the binary code

He later clarified that this was an assumption and asked the audience for their predictions:

Last binary number was an assumption!

Now tell me what is your prediction? — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

They convert to:

Conversions of binary and hexadecimal to decimal

1806 (June 18th)

1206 (June 12th)

1606 (June 16th)

Also read: Every Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) map teaser revealed on Facebook so far