MortaL, 8bit Goldy, and the PUBG Mobile community react to the recent Battlegrounds Mobile India controversy

On May 22nd, MLA Ninong Ering from Arunachal Pradesh sent a letter to Prime Minister Modi requesting the ban of Battlegrounds Mobile India. He was of the opinion that the game's launch was a Chinese deception tactic.

Requested @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji to not allow Chinese deception #BattlegroundsMobileIndia. It is a big threat to security of India & privacy of our citizens and a way to circumvent & disregard our laws.@AmitShah #IndiaBanBattlegrounds #NationFirst #AatmaNirbharBharat @ANI pic.twitter.com/H8nzUJ4aRk — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) May 22, 2021

Several PUBG Mobile content creators have landed themselves in trouble after making racist comments about the former Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs. Comments made by three content creators, Paras Official, GTX Preet, and 420 Gaming, were distasteful and derogatory.

Based on the video that aims at inciting ill will and hatred towards the people of Arunachal Pradesh, @ArunachalPolice has already initiated action as under:-



📌A case under has been registered against Mr. Paras u/s 124A/ 153A/ 505(2) IPC. https://t.co/JVhuv6TBl1 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 24, 2021

Their comments have resulted in a public outcry. While action has been initiated against Paras Singh, Ninong Ering told a correspondent from Northeast Now that action will be taken against the other two YouTubers as well.

Here are the reactions of some of the most prominent personalities in the Indian mobile gaming community regarding the Battlegrounds Mobile India controversy.

Prominent PUBG Mobile personalities share their views on Battlegrounds Mobile India controversy

Lokesh Jain aka 8bit Goldy (Co-owner of 8bit)

In the video, 8Bit Goldy, the co-owner of the popular Indian organization 8bit, said that he was highly disappointed by the conduct of 420 Gaming and GTX Preet and that he did not expect this out of them.

Lokesh Jain promised that being a part of the community, he would cut all ties with such people from this very day.

Naman "Mortal" Mathur (Owner of Team SouL)

Mortal shared his views on the recent controversy in one of the streams while playing Valorant. He did not mince his words while sharing his thoughts. He was quoted to have said:

"My opinion is not only regarding the content creators but for everyone watching me. Humanity should be above everything, and apart from that, any form of racism is not acceptable at all."

Animesh '8bit Thug' Agarwal (Co-owner of 8bit )

Animesh Agarwal posted a story on his Instagram handle, slamming the YouTubers for their ignorance and distasteful remarks about the elected member of the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh.

He was of the clear view that appropriate action must be taken against them for the racist comments.

Mrinmoy Lahkar aka 8bit Beg4mercy (Content creator for 8bit)

Mrinmoy Lahkar, on his live stream, said the following while responding to a question about the controversy: "Players cannot say whatever they want while raging about the game (Battlegrounds Mobile India)." 8bit Beg4Mercy added that one should atleast know about their country.

He also posted a story on his Instagram handle where he strongly criticized the racist remarks made by fellow content creators.

Raj "Snax" Varma (Professional Esports Player for Insidious Esports)

In the stream, Snax said that many of the influencers in the community aren't mature. He stated that influencers, irrespective of the number of subscribers or followers, should think twice before saying anything, as it would have an impact on the fans.

Ocean Sharma (Professional Esports Caster)

In the story, Ocean Sharma pointed out that toxicity and racism are prevalent in the community. He urged everyone not to be toxic or racist, and at the same time, to appreciate the good stuff.

Salman "8bit MAMBA" Ahmad (Content creator for 8bit)

8bit Mamba expressed his thoughts in a series of stories. He condemned the comments made by not only the three content creators but also other members of the community.

The streamer shared his past experiences where he faced communal hatred, and he asked the audience to be more responsible and consider humanity above all races.

