Every Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) map teaser revealed on Facebook so far

Battlegrounds Mobile India has become one of the most talked-about subjects in the Indian mobile gaming community ever since it was announced by Krafton earlier this month.

The pre-registration drive for Battlegrounds Mobile India began on May 18, leaving many fans wondering if the official release is just around the corner.

There have been a large number of leaks and rumors regarding the release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the same.

Map teasers of Battlegrounds Mobile India on social media

The Battlegrounds Mobile India developers have teased different maps for the game via a series of artwork on Facebook.

Erangel

On May 23rd, an image was uploaded to all the social media handles of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The caption read:

“Chai break time over? Pre-Register Now and grab exciting rewards!”

A number of polaroid pictures can be seen in the posted image, one of which had “Erangle” written on it.

A lot of players were left puzzled by this post as the map’s name was misspelled.

Sanhok

On May 17th, the developers teased Sanhok via a post on Battlegrounds Mobile India's social media handles.

In the post, players are given a glimpse of a location that resembles Ban Tai on the Sanhok map.

Shyam Deshpande, Associate Art Director at KRAFTON Inc., also shared behind-the-scenes footage of this Battlegrounds Mobile India creative made by Sarabjeet Singh. Readers can tap here to check it out.

Battlegrounds Mobile India expected release date

When asked about the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the official support section of the game's website, Krafton said:

“We are still in the process of finalizing the launch date; we will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!”

Even though the release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India is yet to be finalized, players can still pre-register for the game on the Google Play Store.

They can visit the game’s pre-registration page on the Google Play Store by clicking here.

