Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) teases Erangel as Erangle map in latest Facebook post

In a recent post on the social media handles of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the developers have teased the Erangel map.

The hype of PUBG Mobile's return has become quite evident now, with the game's promotional videos racking up millions of views. Also, with the beginning of the pre-registration process, fans have been over the moon.

There have been various leaks and rumors prevalent on the internet about Battlegrounds Mobile India's release date. In addition, numerous fake download links of the game have also emerged on the internet.

Erangel map teased as Erangle in Battlegrounds Mobile India's latest post

As stated above, Battlegrounds Mobile India has released a new picture on their social media handles.

The post reads:

"Chai break time over? Pre-Register Now and grab exciting rewards!"

There were numerous things that players could notice in the image shared, including several polaroid pictures. One of them had "Erangle" as text written below it. However, since the map's name was misspelled, a lot of players were left confused.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to be released with the classic Erangel map in it. Earlier, multiple pictures relating to the Ban Tai area of the Sanhok map were uploaded on the official handle.

Meanwhile, the artwork of a helmet blocking an illuminating source has given rise to numerous fan theories and speculations about the game's release. Many thought it closely resembled a solar eclipse and speculated that the game could be released on the next one, which is set to occur on June 10.

However, these are mere rumors as Krafton is yet to announce a release date. Also, the website states the following regarding the release:

"We are still in the process of finalizing the launch date, we will keep our fans informed on further developments."

