5 best Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) announcements made so far

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the most awaited battle royale game in India. It is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, explicitly made for Indian mobile gamers.

There have been many announcements in the past few weeks regarding upcoming BR titles to the happiness of enthusiasts. Here are some major official announcements that players can make a note of regarding BGMI.

Five newsworthy facts about Battlegrounds Mobile India

1) The name

It is official, #PUBGMobile will launch as Battleground Mobile India. #battlegroundsmobileindia. There could be a lot of similarities between #PUBG and #battlegroundsmobileindia. A lot of Tournaments is also on the cards.

While Indian players expected more news regarding PUBG Mobile India, the first significant announcement revealed that the game would be called Battlegrounds Mobile India.

It all started with the changes in the YouTube URL and Facebook handle of the game. A new website dedicated to Battlegrounds Mobile India has also been unveiled.

2) Logo reveal

An exciting YouTube video was uploaded on the official channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India regarding the logo reveal of the title.

The logo used the tri-colors of the Indian flag to make it more targeted towards the Indian battle royale gaming community.

3) Privacy policy

The privacy policy of Battlegrounds Mobile India assures players that their information will be stored securely.

As PUBG Mobile (global version) is banned in India due to security reasons, Krafton took special measures to ensure that the information is stored on servers located in India and Singapore only.

Players can read the full Privacy Policy here.

4) Terms of service

Restrictions regarding time and spending for u-18 gamers (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The terms of service for Battlegrounds Mobile India imposes restrictions on underage mobile gamers. Players under the age of 18 years can enjoy the game for up to 3 hours a day.

The in-game spending limit for these players is INR 7000. They will also need their parents’ approval to play the battle royale title. Players can read the full Terms of Service here.

5) Pre-registration

This is the latest major announcement regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India. The pre-registration for the game started on May 18th, 2021, on the Google Play Store. Players can click here to pre-register.

Those who pre-register will be entitled to rewards like Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG. Krafton has revealed no information regarding iOS pre-registration.

