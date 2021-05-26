Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) map leaks, exclusive features, and more

Since the pre-registration process started, the hype around Battlegrounds Mobile India has become bigger. Several leaks have emerged regarding the game’s release date, which has kept fans on their toes. In addition to that, multiple fake APK files of the title have surfaced on the internet.

However, the exact date for the game’s return is yet to be announced. Krafton has replied to a question regarding the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India in the game's support section:

“We are still in the process of finalizing the launch date; we will keep our fans informed on further developments.”

This article sheds light on everything players need to know about Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Details about Battlegrounds Mobile India, including map leaks and features

Map leaks

On the title's official social media handles, the developers have teased the Erangel and Sanhok maps via multiple artworks.

In the post below, users can find polaroid pictures with one of them having “Erangle” written on it:

However, the name of the map being misspelled has left a lot of players in wonder. Also, a while ago, multiple photos resembling Sanhok’s Ban Tai location were uploaded on the handles as well.

Features

The Google Play Store description of Battlegrounds Mobile India reads:

“BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is a game made for Indians. The battle royale game will be released with exclusive India-specific in-game events, outfits, and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with the regular stream of tournaments and leagues. Be sure to tune in the first week itself to check out amazing launch week events and exclusive outfits to be won!”

A similar description was also present on the game’s official announcement, where Krafton discussed the unique events and features. Therefore, the upcoming title will be coming with tailor-made content to cater to the Indian players.

Users can expect exclusive events comprising outfits and other rewards to be present at the time of release.

Pre-registration link, rewards, and social media handles

Here are the rewards that Indian users will obtain for pre-registering:

Recon Mask Recon Outfit Celebration Expert Title 300 AG

