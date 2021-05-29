Battlegrounds Mobile India could be releasing on June 18th, here's why

Popular PUBG Mobile influencers have recently dropped significant hints about the official release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Gamers have taken an immediate interest in the title since the official announcement dropped on May 6th. PUBG Mobile fans have waited patiently for the developers to reveal the official release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India since then

Several recent tweets from popular Indian gamers now indicate a specific date, and this article discusses the expected release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Expected release date confirmed by influencers

After spending almost a year in exile, PUBG Mobile is making its comeback as Battlegrounds Mobile India. The popular battle royale game has already shaken the Indian gaming community.

Gamers have taken an active interest in the upcoming title and are waiting patiently for its release.

Recently, one of the most popular PUBG Mobile influencers, Maxtern, fired up the release date speculation with one of his tweets.

The tweet revealed a string of binary numbers. Although it seemed pretty unusual initially, several followers converted the binary number to the decimal number form.

1000100111001101011000101 Enjoy — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

The conversion from binary to decimal revealed the answer to be 18062021. This answer shows the possible date of the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India to be June 18th, 2021.

Another PUBG Mobile influencer, Ghatak, recently revealed that the game would release in the third week of June.

This further confirms that Battlegrounds Mobile India could come out on June 18th.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

Developer Krafton Inc. is yet to confirm the claims and release any official statement. Gamers firmly believe that the leaks from the influencers are accurate and that the developers will drop the official announcement any time soon.

Currently, the pre-registration of Battlegrounds Mobile India is open for Android users. Gamers will need to visit the Google Play Store to register their device to the game.

Pre-registration will be live until the official release. The developers have revealed that pre-registration will reward gamers with Recon skin, Recon mask, Celebration Expert title, and 300 AGs.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is exclusively developed for the Indian gaming community. Krafton has assured gamers that the game will feature exclusive events and specific cosmetics.

It was also revealed that significant changes have been rolled out to safeguard the privacy of under 18 gamers.

The guardian's consent form will be mandatory to allow minors to access the game. The developers have also capped the daily spending limit to Rs 7000 per day for underage users.