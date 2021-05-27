Battlegrounds Mobile India expected release date predicted by PUBG Mobile influencers

Battlegrounds Mobile India has managed to stay in the headlines ever since its announcement on May 6.

The brand new title is set to bring PUBG Mobile to the country. Developers Krafton Inc. has worked diligently to develop the game exclusively for Indian gamers.

Ever since Battlegrounds Mobile India was announced, PUBG Mobile fans have left no stones unturned to get hold of a specific release date.

Recently, a handful of leaks from various PUBG Mobile influencers indicated a probable release date for the upcoming battle royale game. This article dives into the details of the leaks surrounding Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Possible release date as per popular PUBG Mobile influencers

PUBG Mobile is set to make a comeback in the Indian gaming community after spending several months in exile. This time, the game will return through a new avatar.

The developers recently released a pre-registration drive for Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, the specific date of the official release remained a mystery among fans.

Gamers have closely monitored official websites and social media pages to pick any hints related to the release dates. Eventually, fans began drawing up various theories to establish a probable release date.

Recently several well-known PUBG Mobile influencers leaked important information regarding the release date.

Mortal took to his official Twitter account to reveal some random numbers. He fired up the speculation by teasing that the number contained the date of something specific.

12345

Date hai isme kisi cheez ki. 😉 — MortaL (@Mortal04907880) May 26, 2021

Another popular influencer, Abhijeet Andhare, aka Ghatak, also speculated about the possible date of release. However, he didn’t provide gamers with an exact date. Ghatak mentioned that Battlegrounds Mobile India would be available on the third week of June.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

Developers Krafton Inc. is yet to confirm specific release dates. However, recent leaks indicate the game will be released soon. Gamers are advised to keep an eye out for any official announcements.

The pre-registration drive is currently open for Android users. Players can register through the Play Store.

Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India also guarantees in-game rewards such as the Recon skin, Recon mask, Celebration Expert title, and 300 AGs.

Although the game is produced for Indian gamers, developers have assured that there will be specific events and rewards to make the game much more enjoyable.

Krafton Inc. has also revealed that the game has been developed in compliance with government privacy policies. Therefore, gamers need not worry about the possibility of Battlegrounds Mobile India getting banned as PUBG Mobile did.