Battlegrounds Mobile India data migration, inventory transfer, iOS availability, and more

With only a few weeks left until the official release of Battlegrounds Mobile India, players are asking for some serious queries regarding data migration and inventory transfers.

Fans took to various social media sites to raise their queries about Battlegrounds Mobile India to some of the most popular PUBG Mobile influencers. Most of the questions were about the official release date and the possibility of an inventory transfer from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

This article will discuss the queries and reveal the answers about the upcoming title.

More details about Battlegrounds Mobile India

The Government of India banned PUBG Mobile back in September 2020. The game was immensely popular among players, and the banishment caused a major heartbreak among battle royale fans.

Battlegrounds Mobile India marked the comeback of PUBG Mobile. Krafton Inc. exclusively developed the game for Indian gamers. Therefore, a lot of questions arose regarding the game.

Players have been wondering whether they'd be able to transfer their existing data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Popular PUBG Mobile influencer, GodNixon, stated that official confirmation regarding the data migration is yet to be revealed. However, he feels that there might be an option in the game that will allow players to migrate their data.

Another aspect that kept users worried was the pre-existing UCs in their PUBG Mobile account. PUBG Mobile fans were eager to know whether they'd be able to get back the in-game currency in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The influencer stated that the developers had assured players that there would be a complete transfer of inventory when the game officially launches. Hence, it is expected that UCs will also be transferred to the Battlegrounds Mobile India account.

It was also pointed out that in case the name of the in-game currency changes in Battlegrounds Mobile India, the UCs will be converted and credited to the player's account.

Android users experienced a smooth pre-registration period while iOS users spent the day with anxiety and a lot of questions in mind.

The developers of the game rolled out the pre-registration drive exclusively for Android users, assuring that it would provide players with exclusive in-game rewards.

The lack of any official announcement for iOS users has raised a lot of queries among fans.

GodNixon revealed that iOS users wouldn't be getting any pre-registration drives like Android users. The game would be available in the App Store when it is officially launched.

Players were also concerned with the probable Royal Pass of Battlegrounds Mobile India. It was clarified that Battlegrounds Mobile India might have a similar Royal Pass to that of the global version, PUBG Mobile. However, nothing has been confirmed yet by the developers.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will allegedly be available for download in the third week of June. Many PUBG Mobile influencers have taken turns leaking the dates. However, the developers are yet to reveal any official dates.