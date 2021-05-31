Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) UC and Inventory transfer, new Royale Pass, iOS support, and more details

Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to be released in the third week of June, as leaked by several PUBG Mobile influencers.

As the release date closes in, players have many questions regarding the inventory transfer and Royal Pass. Recently, famous PUBG Mobile influencer, GodNixon, answered some fan questions about the upcoming game in his latest video.

This article dives into GodNixon's answers regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Probable new Royal Pass and Inventory transfer for Battlegrounds Mobile India

PUBG Mobile is making a comeback in India with Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game has been absent in India since the ban on it. Currently, PUBG Mobile is hosting Season 19 at the global level.

PUBG Mobile fans in India were curious to know whether Battlegrounds Mobile India will start with Season 19 or Season 1.

GodNixon clarified that Battlegrounds Mobile India is an exclusive battle royale game for Indian gamers. According to him, there won't be any continuation from PUBG Mobile. Battlegrounds Mobile India will kick off with Season 1 after it launches in mid-June.

The pre-registration drive is currently open only for Android users. Users with the iOS interface were eager to know when the pre-registration drive will be opened for them.

GodNixon stated that there won't be any pre-registration phase for iOS users. It was revealed that iOS users would get the game when it is released.

The government of India imposed a permanent ban upon PUBG Mobile back in September 2020. Gamers had no option to use their in-game currencies before the ban. Players were curious to know whether the UCs from the old account will be restored.

According to GodNixon, Battlegrounds Mobile India would restore the entire Inventory, and therefore the UCs will also be restored.

Another significant question making the rounds pertains to the Royal Pass. Gamers were eager to know whether Battlegrounds Mobile India will be getting a new Royal Pass.

GodNixon acknowledged that there had been no official news regarding the Royal Pass. He feels that Battlegrounds Mobile India will have the same RP as the global PUBG Mobile. Since developers intend this to be a region-specific game, Krafton Inc. might develop a separate RP as well.

One of the most frequently asked questions in the series was regarding the release date of the game.

GodNixon revealed that the game would be released in June. However, he abstained from giving a specific release date.