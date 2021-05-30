Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) pre-registration link, Instagram handle, official website, and more (2021)

Now rebranded as Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG Mobile is one of India's most popular mobile games ever, and it has changed the face of mobile gaming in India. However, a ban imposed by the government left many fans broken-hearted. This led many players towards other titles like COD Mobile and Garena Free Fire. But all PUBG players hoped for the game's return.
Developers recently gave Indian PUBG fans a reason to get excited again. In May 2021, Krafton officially announced the return of PUBG Mobile as Battlegrounds Mobile India. The developers have also initiated pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India but have been silent on its official release date.
While a specific date hasn't been announced, developers may soon update players about the game. Follow the social media handles of Battlegrounds Mobile India to stay updated and informed.
Also read: PUBG Mobile influencer Maxtern seemingly reveals Battlegrounds Mobile India release date, and it matches Ghatak's hint.
Details regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India
Pre-registration link
Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India began on May 18, 2021. Players can visit the Google Playstore to register for the game. Click here to be redirected to the Play Store page for Battlegrounds Mobile India.
Players can also grab free rewards from "The Recon Set" after registering and successfully downloading the game. However, the rewards are limited to one per user. These rewards are specific to Indian players.
Official website
The developers will first publish new updates regarding the game's release on the game's official website. Players can click here to browse through.
Instagram handle
With 15 posts, the official Instagram handle of Battlegrounds Mobile India has already garnered almost 4.5 million followers in a few days. The posts mainly include new updates or memes around the game's return. Players can check out the Instagram account here.
YouTube Channel
The game's YouTube channel has around 4.06 million subscribers and counting. The developers use YouTube to push out teasers and build hype among fans with new content. The channel has just five videos, with more content scheduled for later.
Release Date
Krafton has been highly secretive about the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. A few days ago, Abhijeet Andhare, popularly known as Ghatak, revealed the expected release date in a cryptic way that garnered amazing fan responses. Readers can find some of them below: