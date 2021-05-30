Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) pre-registration link, Instagram handle, official website, and more (2021)

Now rebranded as Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG Mobile is one of India's most popular mobile games ever, and it has changed the face of mobile gaming in India. However, a ban imposed by the government left many fans broken-hearted. This led many players towards other titles like COD Mobile and Garena Free Fire. But all PUBG players hoped for the game's return.

Developers recently gave Indian PUBG fans a reason to get excited again. In May 2021, Krafton officially announced the return of PUBG Mobile as Battlegrounds Mobile India. The developers have also initiated pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India but have been silent on its official release date.

While a specific date hasn't been announced, developers may soon update players about the game. Follow the social media handles of Battlegrounds Mobile India to stay updated and informed.

Also read: PUBG Mobile influencer Maxtern seemingly reveals Battlegrounds Mobile India release date, and it matches Ghatak's hint.

Details regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India

Pre-registration link

Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India began on May 18, 2021. Players can visit the Google Playstore to register for the game. Click here to be redirected to the Play Store page for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Players can also grab free rewards from "The Recon Set" after registering and successfully downloading the game. However, the rewards are limited to one per user. These rewards are specific to Indian players.

Official website

The developers will first publish new updates regarding the game's release on the game's official website. Players can click here to browse through.

Instagram handle

With 15 posts, the official Instagram handle of Battlegrounds Mobile India has already garnered almost 4.5 million followers in a few days. The posts mainly include new updates or memes around the game's return. Players can check out the Instagram account here.

YouTube Channel

The game's YouTube channel has around 4.06 million subscribers and counting. The developers use YouTube to push out teasers and build hype among fans with new content. The channel has just five videos, with more content scheduled for later.

Release Date

Krafton has been highly secretive about the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. A few days ago, Abhijeet Andhare, popularly known as Ghatak, revealed the expected release date in a cryptic way that garnered amazing fan responses. Readers can find some of them below:

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

Dynamo ne kaha single digit mai ayega

Kroten ne kaha 1st week

Abhi ye bolrha hai 3rd week

Then Gov Bolega Kabhi nhi ayega Ban karo

Tumse naa hopayega... Kuch v Like follw keliye karehen — Usman Khan (@TXRocky_7) May 25, 2021

Mai jaa raha hu sone,3rd week June ko uth jaunga alarm laga deta hu. — Alok Kumar (@Alok_k_1812) May 25, 2021

I think it's 16 because play store pre-registration time is 30 days and from 18 may to 16 june its 30 days or it might be 18 not sure let's see — Prasad Chaudhari (@__prasad__1410) May 25, 2021

Usse pehle hi aajayega .

Yetoh bass twitter pe followers badhane ke liye tha.😂😂

No hate ok. Just my view. — Ashutosh.G. Saoji (@Saojiashutosh27) May 25, 2021

18 ko hogi yr release wo usdin hi pta lg gya tha jb rcb ne insta pr post kia tha #battlegroundmobileindia ka.18th june isliye bcz this the date of #IndvsNz world test championship final & in rcb post they were landing on ground. So 18th june is the date Mark this #pubgmobileindia — Shailender gupta (@shail2601) May 25, 2021

Third means 3rd emoji that is✌️...and date is 2 nd june...2nd June 2021 — Harshad Gurav (@HarshadGurav20) May 25, 2021