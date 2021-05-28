PUBG Mobile influencer Maxtern seemingly reveals Battlegrounds Mobile India release date, and it matches Ghatak's hint

In a new development, Sagar “Maxtern” Thakur has provided the community with another hint about Battlegrounds Mobile India’s release date. On top of that, it matches the one which was given out by Ghatak earlier this week.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most-awaited titles on the mobile platform in India. PUBG Mobile fans haven’t been able to control their eagerness ever since the announcement for the game was made.

Pre-registrations for the region-specific title was initiated on May 18th, and the following are the rewards that users will obtain for doing so:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

Maxtern shares assumptions about Battlegrounds Mobile India’s release date

1000100111001101011000101 Enjoy — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

In one of his recent tweets, Maxtern appeared to discuss the launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India by stating:

"1000100111001101011000101 Enjoy."

Upon converting the binary numbers to decimal, the result is as follows:

The date predicted by Maxtern is the decimal number (18/06/2021)

Therefore, according to the assumptions of the renowned content creator, the game could be out on June 18th. This syncs with what Ghatak had previously hinted about Battlegrounds Mobile India’s release:

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

Maxtern further asked fans about their predictions, stating that the previous date was just his assumption:

Last binary number was an assumption!

Now tell me what is your prediction? — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

The binary and hex values convert to the following:

Conversion of the values given by Maxtern

1) 1806 (June 18th)

2) 1206 (June 12th)

3) 1606 (June 16th)

However, this is just mere speculation by the PUBG Mobile figures, and the game’s launch is yet to be announced by the developers.

Apart from this, other famous names have also provided hints about the release date:

12345

Date hai isme kisi cheez ki. 😉 — MortaL (@Mortal04907880) May 26, 2021

All that players can do is wait for the official confirmation by following the social media handles of Battlegrounds Mobile India below:

