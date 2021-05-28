PUBG Mobile influencer Maxtern seemingly reveals Battlegrounds Mobile India release date, and it matches Ghatak's hint

In a new development, Sagar “Maxtern” Thakur has provided the community with another hint about Battlegrounds Mobile India’s release date. On top of that, it matches the one which was given out by Ghatak earlier this week.
Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most-awaited titles on the mobile platform in India. PUBG Mobile fans haven’t been able to control their eagerness ever since the announcement for the game was made.
Pre-registrations for the region-specific title was initiated on May 18th, and the following are the rewards that users will obtain for doing so:
- Recon Mask
- Recon Outfit
- Celebration Expert Title
- 300 AG
Maxtern shares assumptions about Battlegrounds Mobile India’s release date
In one of his recent tweets, Maxtern appeared to discuss the launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India by stating:
"1000100111001101011000101 Enjoy."
Upon converting the binary numbers to decimal, the result is as follows:
Therefore, according to the assumptions of the renowned content creator, the game could be out on June 18th. This syncs with what Ghatak had previously hinted about Battlegrounds Mobile India’s release:
Maxtern further asked fans about their predictions, stating that the previous date was just his assumption:
The binary and hex values convert to the following:
1) 1806 (June 18th)
2) 1206 (June 12th)
3) 1606 (June 16th)
However, this is just mere speculation by the PUBG Mobile figures, and the game’s launch is yet to be announced by the developers.
Apart from this, other famous names have also provided hints about the release date:
All that players can do is wait for the official confirmation by following the social media handles of Battlegrounds Mobile India below:
