PUBG Mobile stars 420op and GTX Preet apologize after their recent remarks on Indian MLA who criticised Battlegrounds Mobile India

In the last couple of days, there has been a lot of controversy around Battlegrounds Mobile India as few content creators have used racist slurs about Ninong Ering, an MLA from Pasighat West Assembly Constituency.

Recently, Shivamm Raghav, otherwise known as 420 Gaming or 420op, made a remark that the name Ninong Ering was Chinese. Meanwhile, GTX Preet said that the minister himself looked Chinese while answering a fan's question.

The comments from the popular influencers sparked public outrage, with many demanding strict action against them.

Both have issued an apology for their derogatory and racist statements against the ex-Union Minister of Minority affairs.

In a video released on his Instagram account and YouTube channel, 420op was quoted:

"This video is about a live stream which I did two days ago. I spoke a lot of inappropriate things, and I made a very inappropriate comment during it."

"I have realized my mistake, so I am really sorry if the words have hurt anyone."

"I never intended to hurt the sentiments and feelings of any one of you. I promise you guys that I won't do such a thing again. I've always been against racism, and I hope you'll forgive me."

GTX Preet took to his YouTube channel to apologize for the comments he made during the live stream regarding the politician. In the video titled "I am sorry," he said that he deeply regretted what he said. In turn, he assured everyone that such actions would not take place in the future.

Readers can check out his complete apology below:

Earlier this week, Paras Singh, aka Paras Official, was booked and apprehended under section 124A/ 153A/ 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code for one of his videos. He passed on distasteful and racist remarks while reacting to Ninong Ering's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, calling for the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India.

📌Social media account of the person is being thoroughly investigated for details about his activities.

📌Technical resources are being employed to gather his current whereabouts.

Use of Social media should be with due caution and any infringement will lead to action as per law. — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 24, 2021

