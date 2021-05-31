Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) map teasers that have emerged so far

PUBG Mobile is making a comeback in the form of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game is under development, and gamers believe that it will be released anytime soon.

Krafton Inc. has developed the game exclusively for Indian gamers, and will it only be available in India.

Since the official announcement dropped on May 6th, players have taken a keen interest in Battlegrounds Mobile India. PUBG Mobile fans are eager to know about the release date of the game and the maps that will feature in-game.

This article reveals details of the maps that have surfaced through teasers.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything known about maps

After the official announcement was dropped, the developers revealed a video of Battlegrounds Mobile India on their social media sites. It showed an in-game character dropping onto an island along with a few enemies.

The island had a red, rocky terrain that closely resembles Miramar from PUBG Mobile. Gamers are hopeful that Battlegrounds Mobile India will have a similar map as well.

The pre-registration drive kicked off on May 18th. Before that, the developers teased two posters of Battlegrounds Mobile India on their social media sites.

Both posters closely resembled portions of the Sanhok map from PUBG Mobile. One teased a coastal region from the arena, while the other teased a cliff overlooking a waterbody.

Therefore, gamers are confident that the game will have a second map that is similar to Sanhok.

The pre-registration drive is currently open for Android users. The developers revealed gamers who pre-register would be getting in-game rewards.

The official post related to these in-game rewards teased two characters wearing the Recon skin and the Recon Mask. These two characters were placed in a location that resembled the Spawn Island from Erangel.

Erangel is the first map that gamers experienced in PUBG Mobile. Battlegrounds Mobile India is also expected to feature a similar arena.

The speculation regarding Erangel solidified when the latest Facebook post was dropped around a week ago. It shows a couple of tea glasses along with an energy drink can lying on a table.

There are a few photographs scattered nearby. If players observe closely, they will see that one of the photographs is marked as "Erangel."

The developers have already mentioned that the game will have multiple modes with numerous maps. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the latter will have names similar to PUBG Mobile or not.

The game is expected to be rolled out in the third week of June. Until then, gamers will have to wait patiently for any official announcement from the developers regarding the maps.