Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) beta gameplay video leak is fake as Krafton is yet to announce the beta release date

Gamers recently reported that the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version had been rolled out to several PUBG Mobile influencers.

Krafton Inc. announced the game on May 6. Since then, the hype has grown exponentially, and gamers are eager to try out Battlegrounds Mobile India.

It was recently revealed that a Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay video had been leaked. Ever since the news hit the internet, gamers and PUBG Mobile fans have taken turns getting a glimpse of the upcoming battle royale title.

Many gamers have expressed their doubts regarding the authenticity of the video. The entire PUBG Mobile fandom is divided regarding the recent gameplay video. This article will reveal the details regarding the authenticity of the viral video.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Gameplay video fake or authentic?

The government of India banned PUBG Mobile in September 2020 due to security reasons. Ever since then, gamers have waited patiently for the popular battle royale segment to return.

Krafton Inc. announced the revival of PUBG Mobile in the form of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Ever since then, the hype around upcoming titles has grown considerably.

Gamers were eager to know the specific date of release of the Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, the developers have maintained their silence regarding the issue.

Recently popular PUBG Mobile influencers have leaked the dates via social media, although Krafton is yet to confirm the news.

Every popular game gets a beta release before it is rolled out for everyone. Gamers expect that Battlegrounds Mobile India will also be getting a beta version before its official release.

Krafton Inc. has not revealed a date for the beta release. It is doubtful that the developers will roll out the beta release without officially announcing it.

The absence of any official announcement regarding the release date and the beta release indicates that the leaked gameplay videos are fake. Gamers are advised not to pay heed to these kinds of claims unless they come from an authentic source.

It is also advisable to go through the official websites of the developers to check for any official statements regarding the official release date or beta release date.

Currently, gamers can only pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India by visiting the Google Play Store.

Pre-registration is only available for Android users and will reward gamers with exclusive in-game items.

Users with an iOS interface will not be able to pre-register as of now. The developers have announced that they are working, and it is expected to be available in the App Store soon.