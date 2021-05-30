Krafton's official responses to frequently asked Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) questions

PUBG Mobile is set to make a comeback with Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game is exclusively developed for Indian gamers and will only be available in India.

The developers announced the arrival of Battlegrounds Mobile India in the first week of May. Ever since its announcement, there has been a lot of speculation among gamers regarding the game.

Given PUBG's sudden ban, Indian players have queries that keep popping up. With that in mind, Krafton Inc. has addressed some of the most frequently asked questions to ease the base. This article dives into some of the things developers have already clarified regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton's response to FAQs

1) What is Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Developers have revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India is a combat and survival mobile game that the government has cleared. The concept of battle royale is similar to PUBG Mobile.

Krafton Inc. stated that 100 players would be dropping onto the island and fighting each other until there is only one lone survivor.

The developers also mentioned that various gaming modes and diverse maps would make the game interesting for gamers.

Krafton's response (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

2) Response to iOS users

Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India has recently kicked off. It will be live until the official release of the game.

Currently, the pre-registration drive is open only for Android users. Gamers can log in to their Google Play Store and pre-register for the title.

The exclusion of the iOS version has raised many questions from Apple users who are eager to play the upcoming game. The developers stated that fans would be kept informed of further developments.

Krafton's response to iOS (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

3) Official release dates

Gamers are eager to know the specific release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Social media posts and teasers since May 6 have hyped PUBG Mobile fans.

Krafton's response to the official release date query is disheartening. The developers have stated that the official date has not been finalized.

Krafton's response to release date query (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

4) Pre-registration rewards

As mentioned above, the pre-registration drive has commenced for Android users. Krafton Inc. recently revealed that pre-registering for Battlegrounds Mobile India would reward gamers with specific in-game rewards once the game is officially released.

The developers also clarified the terms and conditions involved in claiming the rewards.

Krafton's response to pre-registration queries (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Gamers can visit the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India and head to the "Support" section to ask further questions and even contact the developers for further queries.