What will be the size of Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) be?

Indian PUBG Mobile fans were blown away by the announcement of Battlegrounds Mobile India. They were extremely thrilled about the fact that their beloved title would be returning soon after a long absence. Several other exciting developments have taken place, and the start of the pre-registration process was one of them.

In addition, the pre-registration trailer starring Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan with Arshad Warsi received a tremendous response, collecting more than 12 million views.

Furthermore, multiple maps have been teased via artwork on the games' social media platforms.

Expected file size of Battlegrounds Mobile India

The size of Battlegrounds Mobile India is another topic that is quite frequently discussed amongst the players. The famous PUBG Mobile caster, Ocean Sharma, aka Gamingpro Ocean, has answered various queries, including one of the game’s size.

In the video titled, “BGMI- WHAT’S NEXT??? (competitive, road map, much more),” Ocean was quoted the following about the size:

“BGMI’s size may vary from 660 MB to 750 MB. After that, with the download of the resource packs, it would further increase."

However, Ocean also stated that the first-time download could be bigger in terms of size.

Therefore, according to him, the expected file can lie between 660 and 750 MB.

Minimum requirements

As per the Google Play Store description for Battlegrounds Mobile India, the recommended device requirements are as follows:

“BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.”

If the mobiles of the players meet these requirements, they will be able to run Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Pre-registration link, rewards, and social media handles

Here’s the link to the Google Play Store page of Battlegrounds Mobile India, where users can pre-register:

Given below are the rewards that the developers have announced for all those who pre-register for BGMI:

Recon Mask Recon Outfit Celebration Expert Title 300 AG

Users can keep track of all the information in the game by following its social media handles:

