All possible Battlegrounds Mobile India release dates leaked on internet

Since Battlegrounds Mobile India’s announcement on May 6th, its release date has become one of the most discussed subjects in the community. As a result, there have been loads of rumors that have floated online.

Fans have even come up with theories regarding the return of the game in India. One of them is based on the artwork released on the social media handles of the title on May 9th.

Apart from that, multiple content creators have also come forward, providing the community with several hints about the release.

Also read: PUBG Mobile stars 420op and GTX Preet apologize after their recent remarks on Indian MLA who criticized Battlegrounds Mobile India

Speculated release dates of Battlegrounds Mobile India

The released artwork portrays a helmet covering a light, giving it an illuminating feel. The image resembles a Solar Eclipse, and according to the theories from players, the game could be released on June 10th. This day happens to be the date of the upcoming Solar Eclipse.

Here are a few tweets about the same:

So, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA aka PUBG MOBILE INDIA will be releasing most likely on June 10th. They hinted in their YouTube community post with level 3 helmet looks like Solar Eclipse. RT's appreciated!#BGMI #PUBG #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMOBILEINDIA pic.twitter.com/2FJq2tSlDY — Rudhra Nandu (@rudhranandu) May 9, 2021

According to the photo, it seems pubg will take over on the forthcoming solar eclipse 🧐😎🤓 — Aditya Shekhar Deo (@D3Aditya) May 20, 2021

As per latest post on YouTube community by #Krafton aka #battlegroundsmobileindia looks like game will launch in India on Solar eclipse day so yeah it's 10th June 21.#pubgmobileindia #PUBG pic.twitter.com/UDwmOWC7wP — Anmol (@anmols3) May 10, 2021

Waited a long time for u

I guess #battlegroundsmobileindia is coming on june 10

Because it's solar eclipse on that day waiting for you my love — NIKHIL (@NIKHIL65929392) May 11, 2021

BGMI #battlegroundsmobileindia ka pre registration 18th may se start hoga.... 🤩



And expected ki 10th June ko full game aaye ga... 😊 — Tech hacks With sachin (@with_hacks) May 14, 2021

As stated earlier, PUBG Mobile influencers have dropped hints regarding the game’s launch date. Here are some of them:

Ghatak

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

GodNixon

MortaL

12345

Date hai isme kisi cheez ki. 😉 — MortaL (@Mortal04907880) May 26, 2021

Also read: Every Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) map teaser revealed on Facebook so far

Previously, Dynamo had also given a cryptic hint. He stated that the trailer would be released on a double-digit date, whereas the game would come out on a single-digit date.

The first half turned out to be accurate, as the pre-registration trailer was rolled out earlier this month, on May 18th.

All the recent news and developments have gotten fans excited about the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, these are only speculations, and no particular date is known, as the official announcement by the developers is yet to be made.

Krafton's response to a query about BGMI's release date (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

In the support section of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the devs have stated the following about the game's release:

"We are still in the process of finalizing the launch. Wee, we will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!"

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) map leaks, exclusive features, and more