Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) official logo, Play Store link, launch date leaks, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s announcement brought back happiness on the faces of the Indian PUBG Mobile players. It meant that the game’s return was on the cards, and their long wait could soon come to an end.

There have also been several other updates regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India, providing further information about the game.

This article takes a look at various details about BGMI.

Details about Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG)

Official logo

On May 7th, a video titled “BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA - Logo Reveal” was uploaded on the YouTube channel of the game. In it, the official logo of the upcoming region-specific title was revealed, and players can watch it below:

Play Store link and pre-registration details

Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store: Click here.

The announcement of the pre-registration phase delighted the entire Indian PUBG Mobile community. If users haven't registered yet, they can follow the steps given below to do the same:

Step 1: Visit the official Play Store page of the game using the link provided above.

Click on the "Pre-register" button

Step 2: Next, tap on the “Pre-register” button. Click on the “Got it” option to complete the process.

They can also press the “Install when available” option to download the game whenever it is made available.

Pre-registration rewards:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

The developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India have revealed no details about iOS pre-registration.

Leaks about the release date

There have been numerous speculations on the internet about the game’s release date. One of them being related to this artwork which was released on the social media handles:

It displays an illuminating object covered by a helmet, something similar to a solar eclipse. Many fans believe the game will be released on June 10th, the date of the Solar Eclipse.

However, these are only rumors, and the developers have not announced a release date. Krafton has responded to a question in Battlegrounds Mobile India's support section:

"We will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!"

Apart from these, several famous figures and influencers have come forward, providing fans with leaks. Here are a few of the Tweets.

Maxtern (These numbers convert to 18062021 in decimal)

1000100111001101011000101 Enjoy — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

Ghatak

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

MortaL

12345

Date hai isme kisi cheez ki. 😉 — MortaL (@Mortal04907880) May 26, 2021

GodNixon

