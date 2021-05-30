PUBG Mobile streamer Dynamo shares thoughts on the potential beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India is an upcoming region-specific title that Krafton announced earlier this month. The South Korean company has mentioned that extraordinary events, outfits, and more would be made available for the Indian players. The game will also have a unique esports league with tournaments and more.

On top of that, the game will have restrictions for users under the age of 18. For example, they would play the game for three hours per day and spend a maximum of ₹7000 per day on paid service.

Dynamo recently shared his views regarding the rumors spread about Battlegrounds Mobile India’s beta version.

Dynamo shares his opinions about the beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India

In a recent stream, Dynamo and Hydra Hrishav discussed speculation that the beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India had been given to popular streamers and content creators.

While replying to them, Dynamo stated:

“Beta version of BGMI will not arrive, and directly the game would be released.”

He further clarified:

“If the beta was supposed to come, it would’ve been launched a long time back.”

(From 10:50-11:05)

Aaditya “Dynamo” Sawant is one of the biggest names amongst the Indian PUBG Mobile community. The YouTuber is one of the most subscribed-to gaming content creators in the country and currently boasts over 9.44 million.

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s release date

The release date of BGMI has been one of the hot topics since the announcement was made. Numerous leaks about it have come up on the internet. However, users must wait as the official confirmation is yet to be made by the developers.

In response to one of the queries about the same, Krafton has given the following answer:

"We are still in the process of finalizing the launch date, we will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!"

