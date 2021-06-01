PUBG Mobile Lite players plead developers to release lighter version of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Ever since the announcement of Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG Mobile Lite players have been requesting the developers to bring a lighter version of the game.

A ban was imposed on PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite last September by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. As a result, the communities of both titles were devastated.

A glimmer of hope appeared for PUBG Mobile users as Krafton announced a region-specific title called Battlegrounds Mobile India on May 6th. Pre-registrations for the same began a bit later.

However, the streamlined title’s players were left in the dark because there hasn’t been news about a lighter version.

Players of PUBG Mobile Lite ask for a lighter variant of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Over the months, no developments have taken place regarding the Indian version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

It is quite crucial to note that there aren’t any region-specific versions of the game. Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile has numerous exclusive versions created to cater to users from the respective countries, including KR, VN, TW, and Game for Peace.

PUBG Mobile Lite players are pretty unhappy, and some of them have come out on Twitter, pleading with the developers to release a lighter version of BGMI:

@BattlegroundmIn pubg mobile lite India kab ayaga — Gourav Rajak (@Gouravrajak6269) May 11, 2021

Please come back pubg mobile lite — Harsh Sihotiya (@HSihotiya) May 31, 2021

We want bgmi lite version #wewantpubgmlite — Rishi (@Rishi11230208) May 26, 2021

I want to pull attention of every OFFICIAL and gamer toward our community (containing many influencers,esport aspirant game is a career .for all of us plz help us )

It's not game for us it's emotion @PUBGMOBILE#wewantpubgmlite#pubgmobilelitekowapaslao#pubgmliteneedsupport — Sonu Kumar (@SonuKum29213067) May 27, 2021

We kindly request to please

bring back pubg mobile lite

or make BGMI Lite

Pubg lite is not a game its emotion @PUBGMOBILE #wewantpubgmlite#pubgmobilelitekowpaslao#pubgliteneedsupport — Jafe (@Jafe28457703) May 28, 2021

We, most of the "Players and Youtuber" of Pubg Mobile Lite have bought his "Winner Pass" in every session, in which case if Pubg Mobile Lite does not come to India then all our money will be wasted.

#BringBackPUBGMLITE@PUBG @PUBGMobileLite @PUBGMOBILE @PUBG_Support pic.twitter.com/mNteoUPdfP — Tanmoy (@Tanmoy27670489) May 24, 2021

Please launch bgmi lite 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼#battlegroundsmobileindia — Aditya Chauhan (@AdityaC57641345) May 31, 2021

We want battleground Mobile India Lite — Rohit Nalawde (@RohitNalawde2) May 29, 2021

Please hamara battleground mobile india lite chahiye please 🙏 I request you #battlegroundmobileindialite

Please help — KORDZz TUuNES (@kordzztuunes) May 28, 2021

A popular PUBG Mobile Lite YouTuber, who goes by the name Gaming Duniya, has requested the same and asked for a new version:

Features of Pubg mobile lite are really good and it has a huge potential of growth, many people have invested their money into the game. The developers should understand this fact and produce a new version of PUBGM LITE.#BringBackPUBGMLITE @PUBG @PUBGMobileLite @PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/PBEiWWDkU6 — GamingDuniyaYT (@DuniyaYt) May 23, 2021

Aaditya “Dynamo” Sawant is among the biggest Indian PUBG Mobile YouTubers. In one of his streams, he disclosed that a lighter version of Battlegrounds Mobile India can be released and that it would depend on the player base.

Users can check the clip below to know more about his views:

(From 32:30 to 33:05)

