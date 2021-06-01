PUBG Mobile Lite players plead developers to release lighter version of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Ever since the announcement of Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG Mobile Lite players have been requesting the developers to bring a lighter version of the game.
A ban was imposed on PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite last September by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. As a result, the communities of both titles were devastated.
A glimmer of hope appeared for PUBG Mobile users as Krafton announced a region-specific title called Battlegrounds Mobile India on May 6th. Pre-registrations for the same began a bit later.
However, the streamlined title’s players were left in the dark because there hasn’t been news about a lighter version.
Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version latest update: Direct APK download link for Android users
Players of PUBG Mobile Lite ask for a lighter variant of Battlegrounds Mobile India
Over the months, no developments have taken place regarding the Indian version of PUBG Mobile Lite.
It is quite crucial to note that there aren’t any region-specific versions of the game. Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile has numerous exclusive versions created to cater to users from the respective countries, including KR, VN, TW, and Game for Peace.
PUBG Mobile Lite players are pretty unhappy, and some of them have come out on Twitter, pleading with the developers to release a lighter version of BGMI:
Also read: PUBG Mobile streamer Dynamo shares thoughts on the potential beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India
A popular PUBG Mobile Lite YouTuber, who goes by the name Gaming Duniya, has requested the same and asked for a new version:
Aaditya “Dynamo” Sawant is among the biggest Indian PUBG Mobile YouTubers. In one of his streams, he disclosed that a lighter version of Battlegrounds Mobile India can be released and that it would depend on the player base.
Users can check the clip below to know more about his views:
(From 32:30 to 33:05)
Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile Lite: How different will the two games be?