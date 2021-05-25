Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile Lite: How different will the two games be?

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a region-specific title that Krafton announced on May 6th. It will have tailor-made content for Indian users, providing them with the best Battle Royale experience on their mobile devices.

The pre-registration trailer for the same was released on May 18th, and it included famous PUBG Mobile figures Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan with Arshad Warsi, a prominent Indian actor.

PUBG Mobile Lite was released back in August 2019 and is the lighter variant of PUBG Mobile. It has minimal system requirements and other changes to provide seamless gameplay on low-end devices.

This article examines specific aspects of both Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile Lite and compares them.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. There are several other differences between the titles as well and this article looks at a few of the most evident ones.

Comparing Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile Lite

In-game events and more

In the initial announcement of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton had mentioned this about the events:

“BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features.”

Apart from this, the Play Store description also discloses that there will be amazing launch week events and exclusive outfits in-store for the players.

The same isn’t the case for the lighter version of PUBG Mobile. However, at PUBG Mobile Lite, developers periodically introduce quite a few events and features for players to relish.

Minimum requirements

The requirements of Battlegrounds Mobile India are stated as the following in the game’s Google Play Store description:

“BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.”

Therefore, users having a device over Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop) or above and 2 GB RAM will be able to play the game.

On the other hand, PUBG Mobile Lite is explicitly made for users with low-end mobile devices and subsequently has minimal requirements.

The streamlined version only requires 600 MB of free space and 1 GB of RAM to run smoothly.

Tournaments and restrictions

Excluding the differences above, the South Korean company has also announced a particular Esports ecosystem for Battlegrounds Mobile India with tournaments and leagues.

On top of that, there will be specific restrictions for underage players in the upcoming title. For example, users under the age of 18 will only be able to play the game for 3 hours per day and spend only 7000 INR daily on the paid service.

In contrast, PUBG Mobile Lite doesn’t feature either of them.

There are certain other apparent differences between the games, including the number of players per match, game modes, maps, and more.

Further differences will arise after Battlegrounds Mobile India officially releases.

