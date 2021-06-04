PUBG New State vs Battlegrounds Mobile India: 3 similarities between the anticipated battle royale games

Earlier in February this year, Krafton Studios added a new game to their PUBG lineup called PUBG New State.

The new game adds a modern twist to PUBG Mobile. The game battle royale game is set in 2051. All players land on a map called Troi and fight to be the last person/team standing.

PUBG New State will provide players with ultra-modern weapons, and players will customize their weapons accordingly to make them more powerful.

Last month Krafton Studios teased their comeback into the Indian gaming scene with Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is an upcoming Battle Royale game exclusive to the Indian region and will feature similar gameplay to PUBG Mobile.

This article dives into the three main similarities between PUBG: New State and the Upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Some of the similarities between PUBG New State and Battlegrounds Mobile India

1. Battle royale mode

Both games will have a battle royale mode (Image via Google Play Store)

One of the key similarities between PUBG New State and Battlegrounds Mobile India is Battle Royale Mode. The description as found on the Google Play Store for PUBG: New State reads as:

"Introducing PUBG: NEW STATE, the new Battle Royale developed by PUBG Studio, the company behind PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG). In PUBG: NEW STATE, 100 players will fight with various weapons and strategies until only one party remains."

While the description of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store states that:

"The battle royale game will be released with exclusive India specific in-game events, outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with regular stream of tournaments and leagues."

Based on the game description above, it is evident that both the games will have a battle royale mode in the game for players.

2. Blue zone

In any battle royale game, the area of the playing field or the size of the map slowly decreases as the game progresses. All players have to rotate inside the area as the circle closes in, and the players outside it will receive damage until they get inside the circle.

As both PUBG New State and Battlegrounds Mobile India are battle royale games and based on PUBG Mobile, it is safe to assume that they will have Blue Zones one way or the other.

3. Extensive collection of weapons

Gameplay Image (image via: PUBG New State Google Play Store)

Each player is different, and so is the weapon of their choice. Both games will allow players to choose from an extensive collection of weapons as both have picked many clues from PUBG Mobile.

Being set in the future, PUBG New State is bound to offer players unique and modern weapons to resist against their enemies.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will also feature a vast collection of guns and weapons to choose from in the game once it launches.

Both games are slated to launch in the second half of 2021 and can include minor changes when the game launches for mobile devices.

