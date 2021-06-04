Best PUBG Mobile sensitivity settings for Android devices

Sensitivity settings play a significant role in PUBG Mobile. The right settings can help overcome weapon recoil, maintain good target control, and even land headshots accurately.

As players rank up and reach higher tiers in PUBG Mobile, having the right sensitivity controls that suit the player's playstyle can help turn the tide in a match.

Players in PUBG Mobile can go to the training room and experiment with their sensitivity settings and check the results. To alter sensitivity, navigate to settings in PUBG Mobile and select sensitivity. Players can make changes to the Camera, ADS, and Gyroscope sensitivity.

This article will guide players with the best sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile for Android devices.

Camera, ADS, and Gyroscope settings in PUBG Mobile for Android devices

Camera Sensitivity

In PUBG Mobile, camera sensitivity settings are mainly responsible for camera movement, as in how the camera moves according to the player's field of view.

These settings will assist them in controlling the horizontal recoil of their respective guns:

No Scope: 140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 70%

2x Scope: 45%

3x Scope: 32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 30%

6x Scope: 20%

8x Scope: 15%

ADS Sensitivity

Aim Down Sight, commonly referred to as ADS in games, is when the player selects the aim button that initially pulls the gun towards the player's face and allows them to aim by getting an accurate view through the scope attached to the gun or the attached crosshair available on the gun itself.

Here are the best sensitivity settings to reduce the recoil of weapons in PUBG Mobile:

No Scope: 150%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 75%

2x Scope: 44%

3x Scope: 30%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 30%

6x Scope: 18%

8x Scope: 15%

Gyroscope Sensitivity

Gyroscope sensitivity tracks the movement of a player's mobile device and subsequently moves the camera in the game. If a player changes the Gyroscope's sensitivity in PUBG Mobile, then the speed at which the game tracks the movements to adjust the orientation of the screen is determined.

The following Gyroscope settings should help PUBG Mobile players in the game:

No Scope: 200%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 200%

2x Scope: 150%

3x Scope: 145%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 130%

6x Scope: 105%

8x Scope: 90%

Players should also experiment with all the above-stated settings and see what suits their playstyle the most.

Check out the video below to learn more about the sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile for Android devices.

