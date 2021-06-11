Who created Battlegrounds Mobile India: All you need to know about BGMI's developer

Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to be released on June 18th. The upcoming battle royale segment is set to mark a return for PUBG Mobile in India.

Ever since Battlegrounds Mobile India was announced on May 6th, gamers have taken an active interest in the title and have closely monitored its progress.

The news of pre-registration broke the internet and PUBG Mobile fans showed their support by pre-registering for the game. It was recently reported that more than 20 million pre-registrations have been completed.

The growing interest among gamers regarding the title is an indication of the popularity of the PUBG Mobile franchise in India. However, gamers are eager to learn more about the developers.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything about the developers

South Korean gaming company Krafton Inc. has developed Battlegrounds Mobile India. The company came into existence in 2018 and within a few years has established itself as a major player in the gaming industry.

Krafton's success can be largely credited to its PUBG series. The battle royale title is extremely popular among gamers and has been one of the most profitable games ever.

Prior to the establishment of Krafton Inc., PUBG was developed and managed by Bluehole. After PUBG's global success, a Chinese gaming company named Tencent invested in the project. Tencent also acquired gaming studios and aimed to develop PUBG for mobiles.

Since PUBG Mobile is a product developed by a Chinese corporation, the Governement of India banned the battle royale segment in September 2020 due to security concerns. The ban also happened while there were major rifts in diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Bluehole decided to establish Krafton Inc. on November 5th, 2018. Krafton's purpose was to serve as the holding company for Bluehole's properties. Krafton Inc. is hugely successful in South Korea. The company reportedly has a net value of USD 27.2 billion.

The company headquarters are located in Bundang-gu, Seongnam, South Korea. Kim Chang-han is the CEO of Krafton Inc. while Chang Byung-gyu serves as the Chairman.

Krafton Inc. has been successful in maintaining the quality of PUBG across all platforms. The developers have two upcoming projects on hand. One of them is Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is exclusively for the Indian gaming community.

We’re hard at work developing the game, but we hear you! Outside of 2021, we don’t have more details around a release date, but we’re happy to announce that we will host alpha tests for #PUBGNEWSTATE during Q2 2021 in a LIMITED number of regions. Stay tuned for more info. — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 9, 2021

The other one is PUBG New State Mobile that will be launched globally except for India, China, and Vietnam. PUBG Mobile fans expect Battlegrounds Mobile India to be released in June. However, PUBG New State Mobile is expected to be released towards the end of 2021.

