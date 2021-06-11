5 best features of Battlegrounds Mobile India that PUBG fans are excited about

Developer Krafton Inc. announced Battlegrounds Mobile India on May 6th. The upcoming battle royale title will mark a comeback for PUBG Mobile in India.

Ever since the news broke, gamers have been eager to learn about the probable release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Several popular PUBG Mobile influencers have also dropped several hints regarding the release date on social media.

Although the developers are yet to officially confirm anything, fans expect Battlegrounds Mobile India to come out on June 18th. With this assumed launch date nearing, they are eager to learn about the five best features of BGMI.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Exciting features about the new BR title

1) Exclusively for India

The Government of India banned PUBG Mobile in September 2020 due to security issues. Ever since the ban was imposed, PUBG Mobile fans have been hopeful that the popular BR game will return to the Indian gaming community.

Krafton developed Battlegrounds Mobile India as the regional version of PUBG Mobile. The game will be exclusively available in the country, and only Indian gamers can access and play BGMI.

2) Pre-registration rewards

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations began on May 18th. Gamers with Android devices can pre-register for the game through the Google Play Store.

Krafton recently revealed that over 20 million pre-registrations had been completed, and the figures are expected to go up before the game is officially released.

Pre-registering for Battlegrounds Mobile India rewards gamers with exclusive items, including a Recon skin, Recon Mask, Celebration Expert title, and 300 AGs.

3) Low system requirements

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for download across most budget smartphones in the country. The developers recently revealed the minimum system requirements for the upcoming title.

Gamers need to have a device with Android 5.1.1 or higher. The phone will also be required to have a minimum of 2 GB RAM to run the game seamlessly.

System requirements for Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

4) Exclusive events and esports

PUBG Mobile gets regular event updates on its global platform. These events reward gamers with specific cosmetics and other in-game rewards.

Krafton revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India would also have regular events. Gamers will be able to claim various rewards and purchase special items from the item shop.

The devs also revealed that they are working to build a proper esports ecosystem in the country.

Announcement about the Battlegrounds Mobile India esports ecosystem (Image via Sportskeeda)

5) Policy for minor gamers

Krafton brought forth several new policies involving under 18 gamers. Minors need to provide a consent form signed by their guardians to play the game. Even the daily game time limit has been set, exceeding which they won't be able to access the game for 24 hours.

Under 18 policy for Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Sportskeeda)

Krafton has also capped the in-game purchase limit to ₹7000 a day for minors. The account of these gamers can be suspended if the concerned guardian contacts the developers.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

