PUBG New State (Mobile) iOS pre-registrations, system requirements, live stream period, and more details

PUBG New State Mobile is the latest addition to the PUBG Mobile family. Developer Krafton Inc. has started teasing several in-game locations for the upcoming battle royale title.

Pre-registration for PUBG New State Mobile went live in February 2021. The drive was immensely successful, with over 10 million pre-registrations completed in a few weeks.

The world of science once promised mankind a new way of life.

However, some were critically skeptical of what goes on in the laboratory😱

That curiosity from the past brings back today's survivors into the mysterious building.



Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/M45tzuqe2E — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) June 7, 2021

Since the title's announcement, gamers have been looking for details about PUBG New State Mobile. This article will dive into some of the general queries players have regarding pre-registration and other aspects of the game.

PUBG New State Mobile: Closed Alpha test and iOS pre-registration

The pre-registration drive was exclusively for Android users. Gamers on iOS were naturally upset and flooded developers with several queries about their exclusion from the pre-registration drive.

Developers quickly addressed the issue and stated that iOS users would also get the option to pre-register for PUBG New State Mobile later in 2021.

The game is set in a dystopian 2051. The developers claim to have worked to bring revolutionary change in terms of graphics. High-end graphics means the game will require a high-end system configuration to run seamlessly.

The developers described their new venture as:

"Ultra-realistic graphics that exceeds the limits of mobile gaming with the "global illumination" technology, PUBG: NEW STATE surpasses what was previously possible in mobile gaming graphics"

They recently revealed that gamers with Android devices would require version 6.0 or higher along with 2.5 GB of RAM. iOS users need 10 and above to run PUBG New State Mobile.

System requirements of PUBG New State Mobile (Image via Reddit /r/PUBGNEWSTATE)

The Alpha Test for PUBG New State recently kicked off. Currently, gamers based in the United States region are eligible. Players can live stream footage from the upcoming title. Issues noted during the Alpha Test will be implemented in the final global version.

We’re hard at work developing the game, but we hear you! Outside of 2021, we don’t have more details around a release date, but we’re happy to announce that we will host alpha tests for #PUBGNEWSTATE during Q2 2021 in a LIMITED number of regions. Stay tuned for more info. — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 9, 2021

Gamers can purchase certain items through in-game currencies. However, microtransactions won't be available during the testing period of PUBG New State Mobile. The test will commence on June 11th and end on the 13th.

