PUBG New State (Mobile) Alpha Test registrations: How to download, regions, devices, and more

Registration for PUBG New State's Alpha Tests has begun, and players are pretty excited about what the developers have in store for them. It will present players with the opportunity to experience the brand new battleground known as TROI.

Along with this, a separate Training Map will also be available, where players can access weapons, items, vehicles, and much more.

We’re hard at work developing the game, but we hear you! Outside of 2021, we don’t have more details around a release date, but we’re happy to announce that we will host alpha tests for #PUBGNEWSTATE during Q2 2021 in a LIMITED number of regions. Stay tuned for more info. — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 9, 2021

In this article, readers will get a detailed look at PUBG New State's Alpha Test, with details like download, registration process, regions and more.

Details about PUBG New State Mobile Alpha Test

Download

Selected participants will receive an email on the account they used during registration that will contain instructions on how to access the Alpha Test. Players may proceed to the Alpha Test participation page and follow the instructions given to download the PUBG New State Alpha Test client on their Android devices.

Registration steps

It is straightforward to apply for the PUBG New State Alpha Test. The steps for the same have been given below:

Step 1: The link for the Alpha Test website is provided below; players can use it to visit the website.

To visit the webpage: Click here

Apply for Alpha Test

Step 2: Then, the players must click on the 'Apply for Alpha Test’ button.

Step 3: After carefully reading the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, accept them. Tap on the Next button.

Players have to agree to the Terms and Conditions

Step 4: Finally, users have to log in to their Google account to complete the application.

Alpha Test timeline

Application date: May 21 to June 6

Results: June 9

Pre-download: June 9 to June 11

Alpha Test: June 11 to June 13

Regions and devices

As announced earlier by Krafton, the Alpha Test is only available for Android users living in the US. Players need a device running Android version 6.0 or above and at least 2.5 GB of RAM or higher to participate in this process.

Social media handles

The once peaceful city of "Troi" is no more.

Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.

What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like?



Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/FR8OhOlSDT — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 24, 2021

Players can follow the official social media handles of the game to stay updated with all the news. Here are the links:

