How to download PUBG New State on Android devices in India

Since registration for PUBG New State began in February of this year, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding its launch. The day has finally arrived, and the developers have officially released the game on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Those with Android devices can either download PUBG New State via the Google Play Store or use the APK and OBB files. The former is favored by most because it is a more reliable and straightforward.

A step-by-step guide to using the Play Store is provided below.

A guide on downloading PUBG New State on Android devices easily

PUBG New State has landed and is now available to users worldwide. Players can download Krafton's latest offering to their Android device and try out all the unique additions, including the Troi Map, Erangel 2051, and much more.

Here is a guide on doing so:

Step 1: Players must first launch the Google Play Store app on their mobile devices and use the search bar to look for PUBG New State.

They can also use this link to go directly to the PUBG New State page on the Play Store.

Gamers can tap on the "Install" button to download the game (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: As part of the next step, individuals will have to tap on the "Install" button.

Users should be aware that the game is 1.44 GB in size on the Google Play Store. They should have enough space on their device before initiating the download.

This is the size of PUBG New State on the Google Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: After the game is completely installed on the device, players can open the application and create their accounts.

They can then begin their adventure in the new battle royale title and enjoy the futuristic features.

Additionally, all those who had pre-registered for PUBG New State will be getting their hands on an exclusive permanent vehicle skin for free.

