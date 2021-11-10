PUBG New State (Mobile) official APK file size, requirements, link, launch time, and more

Krafton is all set to release its much-awaited battle royale title PUBG New State on November 11, 2021. The game will feature the same core survival battle royale experience as available in previous releases like PUBG Mobile and BGMI, but with a fresh take.

Players will be able to experience new ultra-realistic graphics along with much more dynamic gunplay. A total of 100 players will land and fight by equipping different weapons, utilities, and tactics to be the ultimate survivor.

Many details regarding PUBG New State's (Mobile) official APK file size, requirements and launch times have been revealed and are listed below.

PUBG New State (Mobile) official APK file size and requirements

Players were able to pre-register for the game in the first week of September and after two months, the game is nearly here. In the meantime, the developers have also released various alpha and technical tests to get reviews from players. The reviews helped the developer polish the game prior to its release. The APK file size is now expected to be around 1.1-1.4 GB.

The game will feature two classic maps, Erangel 2051 and Troi, a team death-match mode, and a training area. The developers will roll out more maps and modes in upcoming updates.

Here are the requirements required to run PUBG New State on both Android and iOS devices:

For Android devices:

CPU: 64-bit (ABI arm64 or higher)

RAM: 2GB or higher

OS: Android 6.0 or higher

Open GL 3.1 or higher / Vulkan 1.1 or higher

For iOS devices:

Operating System: iOS 13.0 or higher

Device: iPhone 6s or higher

Players whose smartphones match these requirements can download and install the game at a playable framerate.

PUBG New State link and launch time

PUBG New State launch time(Image via Krafton)

Players can pre-register for the title to get a notification on the game's availability on their respective app stores. Players who pre-register for the game will receive an exclusive vehicle skin in their accounts.

Here is the official Google Play Store link to directly download PUBG New State on Android devices. Apple users can follow this link to download PUBG New State on their devices.

PUBG New State's official social handles have announced the official launch time of the game for its users. Players will be able to download the game from 04:00 (UTC) or 09:30 IST on November 11.

Players are recommended to use Wi-Fi to download the game with better speed and stability.

Edited by Danyal Arabi