PUBG New State vs BGMI: 5 major differences Indian gamers should know

PUBG New State is a few days away from its global launch and fans are excited to see what the new game will offer. BGMI was well-received, but fans expect new features to be implemented in the upcoming sequel.

PUBG New State looks promising and as players have already taken part in testing. While it might serve as a sequel to BGMI, the developers are clear that they are trying to offer a completely different gaming experience to players.

Here are some of the features that differentiate PUBG New State from BGMI.

5 key differences between PUBG New State and BGMI

1) Futuristic gadgets

PUBG New State will be featuring a ton of gadgets and objects that players can interact with in order to gain an advantage during gunfights. These gadgets are an addition to the game since PUBG New State is set in 2051.

It is clear that the developers are aiming to deliver a unique gaming experience for the player base, forcing users to adapt and implement new strategies to win games. But, in BGMI, these gadgets and equipment are not present at the moment.

2) Difference in maps

PUBG New State will feature a new map called Troi. This will be a futuristic map since the game is set in the future. This map covers an area of 64 sq. kilometers which is relatively big for a battle royale.

PUBG New State's map, Troi (Image via Krafton)

While BGMI players might compare it with Erangel, the maps will be quite different owing to the futuristic setting. Another feature is the kind of interactable objects that will be present in Troi.

Classic map Erangel will also undergo significant changes that will pertain to the futuristic setting too.

3) Setting

PUBG New State is set in 2051 whereas BGMI has maps that aren't futuristic, and seem to be set in the present. Therefore, PUBG New State will be quite different from BGMI since it will comprise of futuristic elements that will offer an entirely new gaming experience.

PUBG New State is set in 2051 (Image via Krafton)

4) Customization of weapons

BGMI players do not have access to customization of weapons and will have to use the weapons the way they have been designed. PUBG: New State will give players the option to customize their weapons using a customization kit. In PUBG New State, not all guns are available for customization.

Only a select few weapons have room for customization, which includes attachments like grips and optics. The customization of the weapons is predominantly to increase damage and improve recoil control.

The customization kits are available for various weapon classes. There are customization kits that are specific to assault rifles or SMGs, but the game also features a universal customization kit which can be used for weapons of all classes.

5) Transportation

PUBG New State vehicle- Volta (image via Krafton)

PUBG New State will feature new vehicles that will aid players in completing rotations faster. Vehicles like Volta, Nova and Lightning have improved durability and speed compared to their previous counterparts.

The EV-AX is far better than the Old Buggy. This vehicle has a top speed of 153 kmph and explodes after 52 hits that are fired from a M249. In addition to that, the trunk capacity is 200 which is the same as the Old Buggy.

Lightning is a new electric sport bike that will be featured in PUBG New State. The bike has a top speed of 141 kmph and has a trunk capacity of 150. This bike is slightly more durable than the Old Motorbike.

The Volta is an electric car from PUBG New State that has a top speed of 128 kmph. the vehicle explodes after 60 hits from an M249 and has a trunk capacity of 500. Nova is a supercar with a top speed of 151 kmph and a trunk capacity of 300. This car's blistering pace can make it quite difficult to handle.

