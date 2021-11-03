5 reasons why PUBG New State is better than BGMI

BGMI vs PUBG New State is one of the most debated topics at the moment. Both battle royale titles are developed by Krafton Inc, and the South Korean organization aspires to increase its market engagement with these new titles.

BGMI has been released exclusively for the Indian gaming community. The game has already established itself as one of the most popular games within a few months.

PUBG New State is yet to be released, so it is yet to waddle the mass audience waters. However, the Alpha test revelations make it quite certain that PUBG New State is better than BGMI.

How is PUBG New State better than BGMI?

5) Availability

The basic difference between the two titles is their availability. BGMI was specially developed to cater to the Indian gaming community. The game cannot be accessed from anywhere outside the country. Gamers who try to do so may face a permanent ban.

PUBG New State is available globally, with only a few countries as the exception. Initially, its inclusion in the Indian gaming community was under question. However, it has been revealed that users can pre-register for the game, and it will be available as soon as it is released globally.

4) Graphic settings

The fuss around PUBG New State skyrocketed when the developers revealed that the title would bring a revolutionary change in gaming graphics. They said:

"Ultra-realistic graphics that exceed the limits of mobile gaming using global illumination technology, PUBG: NEW STATE surpasses what was previously possible in mobile gaming graphics."

BGMI offers a great gaming experience with the Unreal Engine 4 interface. However, it still falls short of what PUBG New State provides.

3) Setting

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE

Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.

What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like?



Beyond Battle Royale, The once peaceful city of "Troi" is no more.Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like?Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE The once peaceful city of "Troi" is no more.Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like?Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE https://t.co/FR8OhOlSDT

PUBG New State differs significantly from most other battle royale titles. The latest addition to the PUBG Mobile franchise occurs in 2051, where survival is tricky.

BGMI does not provide any specific time of action. The game is literally the regional version of PUBG Mobile, and the absence of futuristic technology indicates that it certainly does not take gamers to the future.

2) Difference in map

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE

pubg.info/3wdAxae

Click the link above to watch our first episode of Field Trip to Troi, where you can check out some of the key locations in the game's 8x8 map!

#PUBGNEWSTATE You asked for more NEW STATE in-game footages, and we're here to provide!🔥Click the link above to watch our first episode of Field Trip to Troi, where you can check out some of the key locations in the game's 8x8 map! You asked for more NEW STATE in-game footages, and we're here to provide!🔥pubg.info/3wdAxaeClick the link above to watch our first episode of Field Trip to Troi, where you can check out some of the key locations in the game's 8x8 map!#PUBGNEWSTATE https://t.co/l65QzjeBSe

Gamers who have played PUBG Mobile are pretty familiar with maps such as Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok, to name a few. The same maps feature on BGMI, and there have been no changes regarding POIs.

PUBG New State offers an exciting new map named Troi. Once full of life, the city right now sees only a few survive. The new map with brand new POIs will certainly excite gamers as they'll be interested in exploring the locations with survival on their minds.

1) Futuristic gameplay

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE



Pre-register now on Google Play at New vehicles, gun customization along with that near-future twist are some of the things we can't wait for you to experience as we get closer to the release of PUBG: NEW STATE.Pre-register now on Google Play at pubg.info/3ry2QwX New vehicles, gun customization along with that near-future twist are some of the things we can't wait for you to experience as we get closer to the release of PUBG: NEW STATE.Pre-register now on Google Play at pubg.info/3ry2QwX https://t.co/tXapK1Bx6e

As mentioned above, PUBG New State takes players on a BR journey in 2051. Since the game is set in the future, they will come across futuristic elements.

Everything from vehicles to weapons will reflect the change. Users will even see the arrival of drones to assist in hunting down enemies.

BGMI offers no such features, and it is a pretty basic rendition of the battle royale experience. Even though it already has millions of gamers, PUBG New State should be an even bigger hit and raise Krafton's stake in the market.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The content of this article is reflective and reveals the opinion of the author.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. Which game from Krafton Inc. is better? BGMI PUBG New State 0 votes so far