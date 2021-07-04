Top 5 reasons why most BGMI players prefer playing on Erangel maps

BGMI (a.k.a. Battlegrounds Mobile India) is finally available to Android users. Krafton launched the final version of BGMI on July 2, 2021. Fans were delighted to discover that the much-awaited Indian form of PUBG Mobile featured Erangel.

Ever since the BGMI early access was rolled out, players were eager to loot and shoot in Erangel again. Today, we explore some of the top reasons why Erangel is favored so much by players.

Why BGMI players like Erangel the most

1) The first map

The Erangel map (Image via BGMI)

When a player starts BGMI, Erangel is the first map they play on. Over time, players become familiar with the nooks and crannies of the map. They find the best spots to land, where to find their favorite weapons, and even have some hideouts.

Apart from this, Erangel is the original PUBG map, the first map of the game. For many, the map is the perfect balance of action and exploration.

2) It's an enormous, action-packed map

Erangel has enough space to explore. (Image via BGMI)

Compared to Sanhok, Erangel is clearly bigger and has a lot of land and locations to explore. Bigger areas automatically translate into more room to roam around, better loot, and lots of places to hide and explore.

However, compared to Miramar, more action takes place in Erangel. This is because there is less land area in Erangel making it easier to travel on foot and encounter other players.

3) Erangel features a lot of vehicles

Erangel has more vehicles than Miramar. (Image via Polygon)

Vehicles come in handy in squad situations. When compared to Miramar in terms of transportation, Erangel clearly has an edge. Erangel features over 600 vehicles, unlike Miramar, which only has about 400 vehicles.

Besides, the land area on Miramar is much more than Erangel's. This makes it difficult for players to explore Miramar on wheels as the number of vehicles is comparatively lesser.

4) The Pochinki hype

Pochinki in Erangel (Image via PUBG Fandom)

Not long ago, players were obsessed with Pochinki. The place is right in the middle of the Erangel map, so it was likely that at least a few zones would circle in on it. Plus, Pochinki had good hideouts and attractive loot. Only the "pros" and squads landed here to get the best weapons and ambush unarmed newbies.

Along with the "strategic" importance, streamers and gamers made Pochinki somewhat of a trend. This, in turn, added to Erangel's popularity.

5) Erangel is fun and unpredictable

Luck influences the game. (Image via BGMI)

A player can be a self-proclaimed "expert" with level 3 armor and still get shot by someone lying down in the grass. Newbies can also get their hands on an AWM or fancy crate weapons just by sheer luck.

The players in the final circle are quite random and have different styles. Newbies can simply get lucky and catch the pros off-guard. Erangel evens out the battlefield for all types of players.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

