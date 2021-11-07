PUBG New State (Mobile) release date for India, system requirements, pre-registration rewards, gameplay, and more

Krafton Inc. is set to release its second battle royale title this year, PUBG New State (Mobile). The game was first revealed in February 2021 and caught the fancy of PUBG players globally. Since then, players have been eagerly waiting for the game to launch.

The long wait seems to be nearing an end as Krafton revealed that PUBG New State (Mobile) will be globally released on November 11. There were some concerns within the Indian gaming community given PUBG's ban in the country. However, those details have been clarified.

PUBG New State (Mobile): Everything to know

Release date

The Indian government banned PUBG Mobile on the pretext of data security. However, Krafton developed a regional version and re-introduced PUBG to the Indian market as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

The Indian government's rigid procedures have raised concerns over the region's PUBG New State (Mobile) release. However, the developers have waived off all clouds of doubt and confirmed that the game will be available in India on November 11.

System requirements

Krafton employed a new gaming graphics technology for PUBG New State (Mobile). This state-of-the-art graphical output will make the game realistic and smooth. Elaborating on its features, the developers said the game has:

"Ultra-realistic graphics that exceeds the limits of mobile gaming using global illumination technology, PUBG: NEW STATE surpasses what was previously possible in mobile gaming graphics."

Therefore, it is inevitable that the game will require higher than average system requirements. Players can expect the game to be available on Android 6.0 and above. iOS players can run the game on iOS 13 and above.

Pre-registration rewards

Pre-register now on Google Play at Having reached 20 million pre-registrations, we would like to announce that iOS pre-registration for PUBG: NEW STATE will begin starting in August!Thank you to everyone for all the love and support!Pre-register now on Google Play at pubg.info/3ry2QwX Having reached 20 million pre-registrations, we would like to announce that iOS pre-registration for PUBG: NEW STATE will begin starting in August!Thank you to everyone for all the love and support!Pre-register now on Google Play at pubg.info/3ry2QwX https://t.co/LzB6t4Cz4o

The pre-registration drive for PUBG New State (Mobile) kicked off when the developers announced the title. Pre-registration will reward gamers with an exclusive Limited Vehicle skin. This reward will be permanent.

Gameplay

PUBG New State (Mobile) is set in a dystopian future. The year is supposedly 2051. Developers have reportedly added futuristic vehicles and weapons. The new map of Troi will also be a great experience with new POIs and an 8x8 island.

