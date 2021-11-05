PUBG: New State (Mobile) official website, launch date for all regions, and early reward revealed

PUBG: New State is Krafton Inc.’s upcoming futuristic battle royale game on the mobile platform. PUBG fans are excited about the global launch, which is scheduled for the second week of November.

Fans are clearly excited as they can pre-register to claim exclusive benefits before the game is launched. The official website is already up and running, and fans can access all the information if they want to know more about the game, which can be found here.

When is PUBG: New State releasing?

PUBG: New State is the sequel to PUBG Mobile which was well received by fans all over the world. This is a game that is set in the near future, with multiple factions competing against each other with the aid of futuristic gadgets and technology. The global launch of PUBG: New State is scheduled to take place on November 11, 2021.

PUBG: New State’s embargo was recently broken.

The information was intended to be publicized tomorrow.



m.gameand.co.kr/news/articleVi… The global release date for PUBG’s new mobile sequel game — November 11, 2021 is set in stone.PUBG: New State’s embargo was recently broken.The information was intended to be publicized tomorrow. The global release date for PUBG’s new mobile sequel game — November 11, 2021 is set in stone.PUBG: New State’s embargo was recently broken. The information was intended to be publicized tomorrow.m.gameand.co.kr/news/articleVi… https://t.co/rBweogZ5Dw

That being said, there are no official statements with respect to the exact release time and it seems like players in all regions will be able to access the game on the aforementioned date.

The game follows a cyberpunk aesthetic when it comes to the design language which certainly makes it quite appealing to the players. PUBG: New State also promises dynamic gameplay with an aim to give players an experience that is as close to reality as possible.

About PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State is a sequel to PUBG Mobile and is placed in a futuristic dystopian setting. The game is set in 2051, where multiple factions namely, New State, Hunters, Dream Runners, GLC, and Mayhem, compete on the battleground. The game is set in a new map called Troi, which is 64 sq. kilometers in size.

The game is replete with futuristic gadgets and interactable objects that can give the players an edge over their enemies. These new gadgets will naturally force players to adapt and improvise to come up with strategies to best enemy players. The game also features ultra-high settings for players who want a realistic and immersive gaming experience.

PUBG: New State is open for pre-registration and in order to encourage participation, those who do so will receive a permanent reward. Players will receive a limited vehicle skin that can be claimed when the game’s global launch takes place. Pre-register is available for both Android and IOS platforms, on Play Store and App Store respectively.

