Will PUBG New State (Mobile) run on 2 GB Android phones?

With BGMI, and now PUBG New State both releasing this year, 2021 seems to be the year for Indian battle royale enthusiasts. The upcoming game is all set to be released on 11 November 2021 as the technical test which was held a few days ago received positive feedback from mobile gamers.

Device requirements play an important role in any mobile game in India. As a result, Indian mobile gamers are curious to learn whether PUBG New State is compatible with low-end devices, particularly those with 2 GB of RAM.

PUBG New State compatibility explained

PUBG New State is compatible with a 2 GB RAM Android device (Image via Google Play Store)

Much to the excitement of players, PUBG New State is compatible with a 2 GB RAM phone. This information is clearly mentioned on the Google Play Store page of the game.

The complete minimum device requirements for PUBG New State are given below:

CPU: 64-bit (ABI arm64 or higher)

RAM: 2GB or higher

OS: Android 6.0 or higher

Open GL 3.1 or higher / Vulkan 1.1 or higher

Since the game has not been released yet, it is difficult to say how smoothly it will run on a 2 GB RAM Android device. This concern arises as BGMI's incompatibility with low-end devices has frustrated players. Many PUBG Mobile Lite players are of the opinion that BGMI Lite should be introduced to compensate for BGMI's lack of compatibility. Ironically, it has been mentioned on the Google Play Store page that BGMI is compatible with a 1.5 GB RAM device.

Pre-registration

The pre-registration for the upcoming battle royale title commenced in February 2021. It has crossed a whopping 40 million pre-registrations worldwide.

Players will get a permanent vehicle skin as a pre-registration reward (Image via PUBG New State)

The pre-registration for PUBG New State is ongoing and players can head over to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to get themselves pre-registered. Upon the release of PUBG New State, they will get a limited edition permanent vehicle skin as a pre-registration reward.

