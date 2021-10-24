PUBG New State vs BGMI: 5 major differences in battle royale experience

Battlegrounds Mobile India fans are excited for the arrival of PUBG New State. The pre-registration for the latter commenced world-wide in February 2021, and there was much confusion with regards to the game being released in India.

A few days ago, Krafton officially announced the release date for PUBG New State. As per the tweet, the game is all set to be released globally on 11 November 2021.

PUBG New State is a new addition to smartphones by the massively popular franchise. From graphics to device requirements to features, the game is quite distinct from the classic PUBG Mobile. However, this article will cover the major differences, focusing only on the intense battle royale experience.

PUBG New State vs BGMI: Core differences between the two titles that players need to know

1. Setting

Set in the year 2051 (Image via PUBG New State / YouTube)

The year that BGMI is set in, has never been specifically stated. However, it is clearly mentioned that PUBG New State is set thirty years from now, in the year 2051. As a result, the new battle royale game will have futuristic elements that the current game does not possess.

2. Map

Many players have noticed similarities between Erangel and Troi since the recent PUBG New State launch trailer was released. Despite certain similarities, players can expect the maps to be quite different. Since the game is set in the future, it will feature differemt buildings, infrastructure and various other elements that players can use to boost their gameplay.

3. Innovative equipment

Search Drones (Image via PUBG New State)

In PUBG New State, players can use search drones to learn more about the location of enemies, and even shields to protect themselves from enemy fire. In BGMI, none of these equipment are available.

4. Vehicles

Trams (Image via PUBG New State)

From trams to electric vehicles, PUBG New State will have some great additions for transportation. BGMI players, on the other hand, have to rely on normal sedans and motorcycles to travel around. While players did get a small aircraft a while ago, skins are the only changes that vehicles get in BGMI.

5. Weapon Customization

PUBG New State will allow its players to customize weapons using a customization kit. This feature is completely absent in BGMI and mobile gamers have to use the weapons provided to fight in Battle Royale mode.

Also Read

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan