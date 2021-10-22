“Ban hackers first”: As PUBG New State release date draws closer, BGMI fans await action on hackers

BGMI fans are excited for the upcoming release of PUBG New State, but the nuisance of hackers in the India-specific battle royale game has made their gameplay experience bitter. Even professional players and Battlegrounds Mobile India influencers have acknowledged the increasing number of hackers in the game.
PUBG New State’s release in India was doubtful when the worldwide pre-registration for the title first commenced. Luckily though, Indian gamers got the opportunity to pre-register for the game much later.
They can do so by clicking here to stand a chance to win a permanent limited edition vehicle skin.
The release date and launch trailer for PUBG New State was leaked yesterday (21 October), much to the surprise of the battle royale gaming community. It was supposed to be officially released today.
As per the leak, PUBG New State is all set to arrive on 11 November. However, the date on the Apple App Store appears to be 31 October.
BGMI players take to social media asking hackers to be banned before PUBG New State comes out
Battlegrounds Mobile India gamers have taken to Twitter to ask Krafton to ban hackers. Here are a few examples:
The delay of the Battlegrounds India Series 2021 can also be attributed to the increase of hackers in BGMI. Krafton is trying its best to improve its security systems, and the company bans hacker accounts quite frequently to keep the cheaters at bay.
The following activities will lead to a ban in BGMI:
- Advertising, developing, distributing, using, and/or trading unauthorized program or hardware devices
- Modifying game clients and game data (including GFX tools)
- Making discriminatory comments
- Exploiting glitches and game bugs
- Killing teammates
- Leaving in the middle of a match
- Teaming up for single-player matches
- Publishing personal information without consent
- Verbally abusing another player
- Match-fixing
- Using hacks
- Using another player’s account
- Selling an account
- Inappropriate in-game names and clan names
- Inappropriate profile picture
