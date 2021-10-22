“Ban hackers first”: As PUBG New State release date draws closer, BGMI fans await action on hackers

BGMI fans are excited for the upcoming release of PUBG New State, but the nuisance of hackers in the India-specific battle royale game has made their gameplay experience bitter. Even professional players and Battlegrounds Mobile India influencers have acknowledged the increasing number of hackers in the game.

PUBG New State’s release in India was doubtful when the worldwide pre-registration for the title first commenced. Luckily though, Indian gamers got the opportunity to pre-register for the game much later.

PlayerIGN @PlayerIGN

The information was intended to be publicized tomorrow. The global release date for PUBG’s new mobile sequel game — November 11, 2021 is set in stone.PUBG: New State’s embargo was recently broken.The information was intended to be publicized tomorrow. m.gameand.co.kr/news/articleVi… The global release date for PUBG’s new mobile sequel game — November 11, 2021 is set in stone.PUBG: New State’s embargo was recently broken.

The information was intended to be publicized tomorrow.m.gameand.co.kr/news/articleVi… https://t.co/rBweogZ5Dw

The release date and launch trailer for PUBG New State was leaked yesterday (21 October), much to the surprise of the battle royale gaming community. It was supposed to be officially released today.

As per the leak, PUBG New State is all set to arrive on 11 November. However, the date on the Apple App Store appears to be 31 October.

BGMI players take to social media asking hackers to be banned before PUBG New State comes out

Battlegrounds Mobile India gamers have taken to Twitter to ask Krafton to ban hackers. Here are a few examples:

MortaL @Mortal04907880 BGMI classic matches are turning into home of cheaters. Ruining the fun every 2 out of 5 games making it impossible to stream freely and create content around the game. #BGMI Cheaters #BGMI BGMI classic matches are turning into home of cheaters. Ruining the fun every 2 out of 5 games making it impossible to stream freely and create content around the game. #BGMICheaters #BGMI

Jonathan Amaral @tsment_jonathan I see lots of aspiring new talents grinding all day long to make a name for themselves. Watching their hard work going in vein is really disappointing. Yes I’m talking about the increasing number of hackers everyday. I request BGMI officials to look into this matter on priority. I see lots of aspiring new talents grinding all day long to make a name for themselves. Watching their hard work going in vein is really disappointing. Yes I’m talking about the increasing number of hackers everyday. I request BGMI officials to look into this matter on priority.

sudipta sourabha @SudiptaSourabha Enough stupidity of yours for 3 seasons in a row. What does your security system checks for? Is that just a toy thing? Dozens of hackers with same age old methods raining and here BGMI have gone silent. Earlier ban was unnecessary but now it is Enough stupidity of yours for 3 seasons in a row. What does your security system checks for? Is that just a toy thing? Dozens of hackers with same age old methods raining and here BGMI have gone silent. Earlier ban was unnecessary but now it is

IT'S ACTUALLY ME @iam_asad_

Le BGMI's "performing a security inspection"Ban the hackers..or ban the game from our country

@PUBGMOBILE Biggest joke of the century..Le BGMI's "performing a security inspection"Ban the hackers..or ban the game from our country Biggest joke of the century..

Le BGMI's "performing a security inspection"Ban the hackers..or ban the game from our country

@PUBGMOBILE

Sagarraj Thorat Patil @sagarraj_12

@BgmiDev @PUBGMOBILE @PUBG_Support BGMI is for hackers only. No matter how many reports you put on them, Unban does the same. But that's what hacking apps provide. Free hacks are used to ban them but paid hacks are used to ban them. BGMI is for hackers only. No matter how many reports you put on them, Unban does the same. But that's what hacking apps provide. Free hacks are used to ban them but paid hacks are used to ban them.

@BgmiDev @PUBGMOBILE @PUBG_Support

@The Dumbster @NegiKushan @BgmiDev

SOLUTION:- Add a code aur patch in game so if a player run faster than a normal player shoots faster than a normal player will automatically get banned from game. @PUBG hey bgmi I know you trying to ban hackers in game, but still it is difficult to ban paid hackers.SOLUTION:- Add a code aur patch in game so if a player run faster than a normal player shoots faster than a normal player will automatically get banned from game. @BgmiDev @PUBG hey bgmi I know you trying to ban hackers in game, but still it is difficult to ban paid hackers.

SOLUTION:- Add a code aur patch in game so if a player run faster than a normal player shoots faster than a normal player will automatically get banned from game.

Nikhil Ku sahu @NikhilKusahu1 #bgmi you have any anti ban facility or just prank us to ban bgmi hackers every match i played every time i killed by hackers. Not just hackers they have also played over 200 match and bgmi anti ban not recognise the hackers id.i suggest Bgmi officially open a web page to report. #bgmi you have any anti ban facility or just prank us to ban bgmi hackers every match i played every time i killed by hackers. Not just hackers they have also played over 200 match and bgmi anti ban not recognise the hackers id.i suggest Bgmi officially open a web page to report.

PGxHUNTER @pgxhunter BATTELGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA I REQUESTS YOU PLEASE BAN HACKERS #bgmi BATTELGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA I REQUESTS YOU PLEASE BAN HACKERS #bgmi

The delay of the Battlegrounds India Series 2021 can also be attributed to the increase of hackers in BGMI. Krafton is trying its best to improve its security systems, and the company bans hacker accounts quite frequently to keep the cheaters at bay.

BGMI matches are full of hackers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The following activities will lead to a ban in BGMI:

Advertising, developing, distributing, using, and/or trading unauthorized program or hardware devices

Modifying game clients and game data (including GFX tools)

Making discriminatory comments

Exploiting glitches and game bugs

Killing teammates

Leaving in the middle of a match

Teaming up for single-player matches

Publishing personal information without consent

Verbally abusing another player

Match-fixing

Using hacks

Using another player’s account

Selling an account

Inappropriate in-game names and clan names

Inappropriate profile picture

