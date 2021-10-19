PUBG New State (Mobile) official release date likely to be delayed, might roll out before mid-November

Battle royale enthusiasts are now looking forward to the release of PUBG New State, with Free Fire Max finally getting released in India. The number of pre-registrations for the game has crossed a whopping 40 million worldwide.

Players have the chance to pre-register for PUBG New State both on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Once they pre-register successfully, they will be entitled to a permanent limited vehicle skin.

During the start of the pre-registration in February, it was not clear whether the game would be released in India due to certain restrictions. Now that it has been confirmed, Indian mobile gamers cannot wait to find out the release date.

When will PUBG New State likely be released?

The developer, Krafton, released the following statement regarding the release of PUBG New State:

“As announced previously, we are planning to launch PUBG: NEW STATE in the second half of 2021. We are working hard to provide the classic battle royale experience in addition to next-generation gameplay, rich content, and graphics that exceed the limits of mobile gaming.”

Initial expected date of release of PUBG New State (Image via Apple App Store)

The initial expected release date for PUBG New State was 8 October. However, the developers did not release it on the said date, despite it being displayed on the Apple App Store.

New expected date of PUBG New State (Image via Apple App Store)

Now that the deadline for the release of PUBG New State has not been met, players are expecting it to be released on 31 October. This is because this updated date is being displayed on the Apple App Store now.

This date, however, is not entirely reliable and is likely to be delayed. As such, fans can expect PUBG New State to roll out in mid-November.

Note: No official statement regarding the date of release of PUBG New State has been revealed by Krafton. Hence, gamers are recommended to take the expected release date with a pinch of salt.

