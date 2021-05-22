Is PUBG New State coming to India? All you need to know

After almost three months of its announcement, PUBG New State is back with some exciting news. A few days ago, a video clip titled "Closed Alpha Announcement" was released on the official YouTube channel of the game.

The video revealed that a closed alpha test for PUBG New State would roll out very soon in the United States of America. The game will be released in the second half of 2021 in North America, Europe, and Oceania.

PUBG: NEW STATE' is officially releasing in the second half of the year, is scheduled to be release in North America, Europe, and Oceania.#PUBGNEWSTATE #PUBGNS pic.twitter.com/u4wjWFbYO1 — PUBGM_Info (@Beta_PUBGM) May 19, 2021

The developer also stated that the battle royale title would be available for pre-registration for iOS users very soon. The pre-registration for PUBG New State is already underway on the Google Play Store.

those who pre-register will be entitled to an in-game Limited Vehicle skin.

PUBG New State brings in a new twist to PUBG Mobile and is a futuristic battle royale title set in 2051. Players will have to land on a map named Troi and fight to be the last person/team standing.

PUBG New State will also allow players to use ultra-modern weapons and customize their weapons to make them powerful.

Is PUBG New State coming to India?

PUBG New State pre registration for Alpha Test has begun. Right now only gamers from United States can apply. Not yet available in India.#PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/AxejhuNHuH — Game AddicTV (@Gameaddictv) May 21, 2021

While players are excited about the return of PUBG Mobile in India (Battlegrounds Mobile India), they cannot help but wonder if PUBG New State will eventually become available to Indian mobile gamers.

To answer that query, no, sadly, it will not be available to Indian mobile gamers, and they cannot pre-register for the game.

A representative of Krafton, the South-Korean company responsible for the development of the game, stated the following to Sportskeeda Esports:

"With KRAFTON doing everything it can to prepare for the launch of a new PUBG app specifically developed and serviced for India, it has decided not to include pre-registration for PUBG New State in India."

Hence, it is unlikely that PUBG New State will be released in India. Indian gamers can pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India and look forward to its release. They can click here to pre-register.

